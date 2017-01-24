-
KAMC Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway
Enter to win tickets to see Garth Brooks LIVE!
-
Project Roadblock
Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving! Be Safe!
-
KAMC Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
We're giving away 2 Severe Weather Bags Every Month!
-
KAMC's Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC and Otto's Granary are giving away FREE Coffee Mugs!
-
KLBK On The Road
KLBK is taking the show "On The Road"
-
Talking Points
We put a spotlight on how politics affect our community
-
Movie Listings
Find out what's showing now and what's coming soon!
-
Your Election Headquarters
Click here for November 3rd results
-
Silver Star Draft
See who the cowboys are selecting in the 2016 Draft!
-
Red Raider Nation
Everything Texas Tech
-
NoTXT West Texas
Make the No Text West Texas Pledge Today!
-
Community Calendar
Check out all the Community Events!
-
Brownfield Battle Over Cemetery Codes Leaves Families Furious
Local families gathered at a cemetery in Terry County to voice their displeasure with management. …
-
Two Hurt in Avenue Q Crash
At around 6:15 Wednesday night two vehicles were involved in an accident at the 2900 block of …
-
Local Doctor Questions New Study on Cervical Cancer
A new study released Monday by the Journal Cancer revealed that cervical cancer death rates are …
-
LPD Officer saves man's life
A Lubbock family is beyond thankful for a police officer who went above and beyond the call of duty…
-
LeVar Burton, Wes Moore to Speak for African-American History Lecture Series
The lectures will focus on the cultural significance of African-Americans to society and how …
-
CASA of the South Plains Announces the Hiring of a New Executive Director
Jaclyn Howard will join CASA of the South Plains as our new Executive Director on March 6, 2017.
-
The United Family to Present 18,484 Pounds of Food to South Plains Food Bank
Thursday, Jan. 26, The United Family, which operates United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street …
-
Lubbock Fire Rescue, Texas A&M Forest Service to Conduct Controlled…
The controlled burns will take place at the Meadowbrook Golf Course and along the canyon lakes.
-
Lubbock Christian School to Host Ribbon Cutting and Open House Wednesday
The Elementary Learning Center features 19 state-of-the-art elementary classrooms equipped with the…
-
Reminder: Garth Brooks Coming to Lubbock on April 1; Tickets Go on Sale…
Fans are encouraged to go now to www.axs.com/garth to create an account for a quicker purchasing …
-
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Hosts Grand Opening Celebrations
There are a couple of new spots in town blowing a tropical breeze into West Texas.
-
KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 1.25.17
The latest weather forecast from KAMC Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Scott.
-
LPD Making Changes to SWAT Team Schedule, Training
The Lubbock Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team will soon be reorganized into…
-
Man Indicted, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Young Family Member
A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Devonta Deshone Manahan, 24, on Tuesday for Aggravated Sexual …
-
Gov. Abbott looks to remove officials who promote 'sanctuary cities'
-
Villalba Files Texas Flag Sales Tax Exemption Bill
-
University of Texas Study Determines Cheapest Electricity for the Future
-
$10K Reward Issued for Hundreds of Missing Salamanders
-
Reward Offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from San Antonio, Jose Julio…
-
DPS Seeks Leads in Student's 2002 Murder in Seguin
-
New Mexico State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Lea County Tuesday
-
Lake Meredith Back Up Above 63 Feet
-
Man & Woman Detained East of Amarillo After Man Drives Dtolen Picup Into…
-
One Way Frontage Roads Coming to Interstate 20 in the Permian Basin
-
Odessa Police: Man Tries to Hide Meth in Hot Chocolate
-
Thousands rally for more school choice in Texas
-
Self-Driving Vehicles Could Hit Texas Highways Soon
-
Texas AG Not Opposed to Suing Trump Administration
-
Italy avalanche search ends with 29 dead, 11 rescued
Rescuers are no longer searching for anyone else in the wreckage of a hotel engulfed by an …
-
What reaction to rat says about animal rights in China
The social media post, from one of China's largest newspapers, included a crying-laughing emoji.It …
-
Britain keeps eye on Russia's 'ship of shame'
Britain's defense secretary had some harsh words for the Russian military on Wednesday as UK …
-
Mexican President: We will not pay for the wall
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said Wednesday his country "will not pay for any wall," …
-
Trump on waterboarding: 'We have to fight fire with fire'
President Donald Trump said he wants to "fight fire with fire" when it comes to stopping terrorism,…
-
Flint water lead amounts improve, below federal limits
The levels of lead in Flint, Michigan's water tested below the federal limit in a recent six-month …
-
Republicans eyeing special budget bill for Trump border wall
Congress may pay for the border wall through a special spending bill being hashed out over the next…
-
Butch Trucks, founding Allman Brothers drummer, dies at 69
Butch Trucks, the co-founder and drummer for the Allman Brothers Band, passed away at his home …
-
Ed Asner, more pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore
The death of iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has sent waves of sadness through Hollywood and …
-
Dow closes above 20,000 for first time
The Dow Jones industrial average closed over 20,000 for the first time ever Wednesday.The index …
-
Mary Tyler Moore turned the world on as comedy icon
When Mary Tyler Moore auditioned for the role of Laura on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," series creator …
-
American Airlines eliminating in-seat screens on new jets
American Airlines says it dropping seat-back screens from its in-flight entertainment on its 100 …
-
British postal service unveils David Bowie tribute stamps
Britain is paying tribute to one of music's biggest heroes, and it could put David Bowie in your …
-
Madonna denies Malawian adoption reports
Pop superstar Madonna says she is not planning to expand her family.The singer is denying reports …
-
Escarcega Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant
Jose Escarcega, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault against a public servant …
-
Increase in Texans, Lubbock Residents Obtaining Handgun Licenses in 2016
For Texans, 2016 has been a popular year to acquire License to Carry permits (formerly called …
-
Trump Inauguration Compels South Plains Residents to Travel to Ceremony, Marches
Many Lubbock residents were struck emotionally by Donald Trump's election. In the historically …
-
Luke Siegel's Family Launches Team Luke Foundation
At the Lubbock Cooper women's basketball game Tuesday, Tim Siegel announced the launch of the Team …
-
Lubbock Trump Supporter Tips D.C. Waitress $450
Monday a Lubbock dentist left a Washington, D.C. waitress a generous tip and a note about bridging …
-
Brownfield Battle Over Cemetery Codes Leaves Families Furious
Local families gathered at a cemetery in Terry County to voice their displeasure with management. …
-
LPD Officer saves man's life
A Lubbock family is beyond thankful for a police officer who went above and beyond the call of duty…
-
President Trump Tells ABC News' David Muir: Construction of Border Wall…
During the interview, which took place at the White House this morning, Trump said that Mexico …
-
Technology Tuesday January 24, 2017
Smartphones have made staying connected easier but hackers are also finding it easier to get your …
-
Man Indicted, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Young Family Member
A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Devonta Deshone Manahan, 24, on Tuesday for Aggravated Sexual …
-
Cotton Burr Fire Reported in Brownfield
A cotton burr fire southwest of Brownfield was made worse by strong winds on Tuesday.
-
Funeral home trains grief therapy dog
You can usually spot grief therapy dogs in hospitals, nursing homes, and even schools. But Sanders …
-
One's On The Way: Postpartum Depression
There are a lot of levels of postpartum depression that pregnant women should know about.
-
Trump Asks James Comey to Stay On as FBI Director
Asked about the report today by ABC News, Trump had no comment. The White House has not responded …
-
LPD Monitors Sex Crimes on Online Websites
-
Local Doctor Questions New Study on Cervical Cancer
-
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Hosts Grand Opening Celebrations
-
LPD Making Changes to SWAT Team Schedule, Training
-
Schools Across the U.S. Close from Stomach Bug Norovirus
-
High Winds Put Some Lubbock Jobs On High Alert
-
Lubbock Fire Rescue Introduces A New Wave of Fire Fighters
-
New Scam Targets Gmail Users
-
How to Get a Raise in 2017
-
Paul Ryan Invites Trump to Address Congress on Feb. 28
-
Lubbock Non-Profits Report Drug Use as a Primary Contributor to Broken Families
-
Covenant Children's Unique Child Care
-
Junior at Tech becomes first Male Pom
-
Church Surveillance Footage Captures Vandals in the Act
-
Texas Tech Football Announces Staff Changes
-
Texas Tech Basketball Needs 'More Grit' Starting at No. 5 Baylor
-
Beard Says Tech was Robbing Banks, 'Got Caught' Against Oklahoma State
-
Oklahoma State Throttles Texas Tech, 83-64, Hands Tech First Home Loss
-
4 to 1: The Driving Force Behind Texas Tech Basketball
-
Sluggish Start Dooms Texas Tech at West Virginia
-
Where Are They Now: Kenneth Wallace
-
Texas Tech Falls at Baylor, 65-61
-
New Home Boys Pick Up Win, Ropes Girls Defeat Lady Leopards
-
Shallowater Hires Bryan Wood as Football Coach and Athletic Director
-
Women's Tennis' Talaba Earns Big 12 Honor
-
Former OL Brandon Jones Hired as Texas Tech Offensive Line Coach
-
Wood To Be Named New Head Coach and Athletic Director at Shallowater
-
Tech Baseball Picks Up Third Preseason Top 25 Ranking
Now Loading......
KLBK Facebook
KLBK Twitter
KAMC on Facebook
KAMC Twitter
Everything Lubbock iPhone App
Everything Lubbock Android App