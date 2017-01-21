Report: Texas Tech Running Backs Coach DeShaun Foster Leaves Program for UCLA

Report: Texas Tech Running Backs Coach DeShaun Foster Leaves Program for UCLA

According to various reports, Texas Tech running backs coach DeShaun Foster has left the program to take the same position at his alma mater, UCLA.
