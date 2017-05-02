6
-
Two Vehicle Accident at the Intersection of 19th & Milwaukee Early Sunday Afternoon
-
Traffic Switch Planned for Upland Avenue Starting Monday, February 6
-
Reminder: Road Repairs Underway at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
-
Maggie Trejo Supercenter to Host Valentine's Dance for Adults on February 11
-
Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (2/5/17)
-
-
Maxey Community Center to Host My Furry Valentine and Adoption Events on…
All ages are welcome. Dogs must be on leash at all times and have proof of current rabies …
-
Lubbock Interfaith Association to Hold Annual Interfaith Forum on February 11
The theme for this year’s event is “Healing the World.”
-
Lubbock Parks and Recreation to Host Valentine Events for Adults
These events are a great way to treat that special someone in your life!
-
DPS Seizes $88 Million Worth of Drugs and Cash for 2016
The Texas Department of Public safety broke records in 2016 for the amount of cash and drug cartel …
-
Lubbock ISD Spelling Bee Held Saturday Morning at Irons Middle School
Students from 35 Lubbock ISD campuses competed in the spelling bee.
-
Tattoo Expo Underway at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center This Weekend
This the third year the event has been held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
-
KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 02.04.2017
The latest weather webcast from KAMC HD Storm Team Meteorologist Kevan Smith.
-
Update: Boil Water Notice Lifted for City of Meadow Saturday
The boil water notice was lifted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
-
Texas Tech Welcomes Guest Speaker and Alumna Ginger Gilbert Ravella
Gilbert Ravella will share her family’s story of faith, hope and healing after the loss of her …
-
21st Annual Outback Steak Dinner to Benefit the Lubbock Boys & Girls…
Olympic Gold Medalist Track & Field Legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee will be the guest speaker.
-
LeVar Burton Featured as Speaker for African-American History Month…
Burton is the inaugural speaker for the 2017 series.
-
Quail Management Symposium Set for February 9 at the National Ranching…
The program will emphasize practical steps to lessen quail population decline in drought years.
-
5th Annual Night for Angels Benefit Dinner on Saturday, February 11
With only 1,000 patients documented in medical history, Alström Syndrome is one of the rarest …
-
18th Annual Mardi Gras Celebration for Lubbock Meals on Wheels is…
The event will take place on Tuesday, February 28th from 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Lubbock …
-
-
Remains Found in Brewster County Friday May Belong to Zuzu Verk; Former…
-
Texas Bets Big Money on the Super Bowl
-
DTO Leader Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison
-
Hundreds of Texans Weigh in on "Sanctuary City" Ban
-
DPS Intercepts Drugs and Cash in the Texas Panhandle 2017
-
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure
-
Jess Herbst, Texas Town's Mayor, Says She's Transgender
-
Reward Increased to $8,000 for Most Wanted Sex Offender from North…
-
Jones County Family Finds Rattlesnake in Their Toilet
-
DPS Intercepts Drugs and Cash in the Texas Panhandle
-
One Killed, One Injured In Air Force Training Mishap in New Mexico
-
Man Dies After Arrest in Abilene, Police Investigating
-
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to $344,000 Drug Seizure in Carson County
-
Trump: Health care replacement could take until 2018
President Donald Trump says the roll out of his "wonderful" health care policy proposal could take …
-
New York police charge man in jogger's death
The New York Police Department charged a man with second-degree murder in the death last August of …
-
After protests, Romania scraps proposed corruption bill
Amid ongoing nationwide protests, the Romanian government has scrapped a controversial bill that …
-
McConnell: No federal money should be spent on Trump's voter fraud investigation
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday no federal money should be spent investigating …
-
Pence: Trump administration 'watching' Russia
Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration is "watching" Russia and "very troubled" by…
-
New Yorkers unite to scrub hateful graffiti from subway
Gregory Locke was enjoying his Saturday night after dinner with friends in Manhattan when he …
-
'La La Land' director on love, romance and that ending
Warning: This story contains spoilers for "La La Land." Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling struck some…
-
Sanders on Trump: 'This guy is a fraud'
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders accused President Donald Trump of falling short of commitments to …
-
Posters critical of Pope Francis appear around Rome
Posters of a stern-looking Pope Francis appeared on walls around Rome on Saturday, condemning his …
-
Avalanches kill at least 59 in Afghanistan and Pakistan
Heavy snowfall triggered a series of avalanches along the Afghan-Pakistani border on Sunday, …
-
Anti-Trump protests continue across US
Protests against President Donald Trump's policies took place Saturday in several major American …
-
Iran reverses decision to deny entry to US wrestlers
The U.S. wrestling team looks set to compete at the 2017 Freestyle World Cup after Iran has …
-
Swastika scrawlings unnerve three cities
Police are investigating a flurry of swastika vandalism in three major U.S. cities.Chicago police …
-
Patriots, Falcons set for Super Bowl showdown
On the surface, New England vs. Atlanta may not sound like the sexiest Super Bowl matchup.But …
-
After a Denver City woman was shot and killed by a police officer at the end of a high speed chase,…
-
Texas Tech Impacted by Governor's Hiring Freeze Order
Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday revealed a government hiring freeze from now through August. The …
-
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department Motion to Immediately Lift Block…
Lawyers for the Department of Justice argued in the filing that the restraining order is "vastly …
-
FCC Blocks 9 Companies From Providing Low-income Internet Access
Regulators told nine companies they can't take part in the Lifeline broadband program just weeks …
-
Judge Blocks Immigration Order; President Trump Responds
The White House ripped the ruling -- which involved the states of Washington and Minnesota -- hours…
-
Lea County Defends Itself in Court Records After Shooting Death of…
In October of 2013 Reyna, 35, formerly of Lubbock and more recently of Denver City, was shot and …
-
A Fatal Controversy: Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Denver City Officer
The family of Amy Reyna filed a lawsuit Thursday against Denver City police and other officials …
-
Denver City PD Claims "Immunity" in Wrongful Death Suit
The Denver City Police Department, including DCPD officer Ryan Taylor, argue they're "immune" aga…
-
Kiss the Cook Super Bowl Party Trays
Kiss the Cook Super Bowl Party Trays
-
A Horror Movie Reboot, A Sci-Fi Love Story and The Day The Music Died
A 2001 Horror movie returns to theaters, and a 16-year-old Martian returns to Earth. Also, Friday …
-
Driver Disturbed About Problematic Pavement
Some drivers across Lubbock are familiar with unraveling roadways in the Hub City.
-
Tech Rodeo gets youngest head coach
The Texas Tech Rodeo Team has a new head coach in town.
-
Tortilla Tossing Mystery; Do You Know How Tech's Tradition Started?
Texas Tech fans are known for creating one of the most hostile environments in all of college …
-
Protesting in Lubbock: What are the Policies?
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered peacefully in Lubbock Tuesday night to express opposition to …
-
-
Senate Republicans Aim to Gut Debit-Card Safeguards
-
Sophomore Maddy Ainsley Leads Texas Tech Meat Judging Team to Victory
-
Plainview's Fair Theatre: A Cherished Landmark to the Town
-
Lubbock Community Supports Local Islamic Center
-
Willie McCool Scholarship Celebrates Accomplishments of International Student
-
Ex-LPD Officer Charged with Sexual Penetration of Minor in Clovis
-
Rosa Parks Birthday Celebration
-
Policies and Procedures; Missing Persons Cases in Lubbock
-
Neighborhood Noise Woes
-
Neighbors on 114th Speak Out Against Plans for Apartments
-
Lubbock's Old County Jail Bought by Tulsa Businessman
-
LCU Homecoming Doubleheader to Broadcast Nationally
-
Lubbock Churches Share Differing Views Toward Travel Ban
-
Texas Tech Earns Crucial Win Over Oklahoma, 77-69
-
Texas Tech Completes 2017 Class on National Signing Day
-
Fate, Family Bring South Plains Standouts to Texas Tech
-
Lady Raiders Fall to No. 2 Baylor, Drop Sixth-Straight Big 12 Game
-
Texas Tech Trounces LSU, 77-64
-
Texas Tech Football Announces Staff Changes
-
Texas Tech Basketball Needs 'More Grit' Starting at No. 5 Baylor
-
Texas Tech Earns Crucial Win Over Oklahoma
-
Lady Raiders hang tough, but fall to #2 Baylor
-
LISD Schools Have Strong Showing at Regional Championships
-
LCU Begins their 2017 Campaign with Two Wins
-
Trinity Makes Short Work of San Jacinto on Homecoming
-
Frenship Drops Both Road Games to Tascosa
-
Monterey Girls Clinch District Title With OT Win
