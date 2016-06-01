-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lubbock Law Enforcement to Host Citizen's Academy in April
This exciting 12-week academy will introduce students to the various programs and services provided…
-
Covenant Health to Open Northwest Clinic
The location brings comprehensive health care services to underserved area.
-
Constitutional Attorney Jay Sekulow to Speak at Local Fundraiser on January 27
Sekulow is widely regarded as one of the foremost free speech and religious liberties litigators in…
-
KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 1.9.17
The latest weather forecast from KAMC Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Scott.
-
KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 01.08.2017
The latest weather webcast from KAMC HD Storm Team Meteorologist Kevan Smith.
-
Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (1/8/17)
Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 …
-
New Left-Turn Traffic Signals Coming Online in Brownfield This Week
The traffic signals on US 82 at the US 380, Main Street, Tate Street, Buckley Street and US 380 at …
-
98th Street & York Avenue Waterline Construction Project Starts Tuesday
Construction will restrict access along 98th Street from Wayne Avenue to York Avenue. During the …
-
Lane Closures Scheduled on Broadway Street on Tuesday, January 10
The closure is expected to occur between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
-
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope to Host Next "Coffee with the Mayor" on…
This is an opportunity for the Mayor to meet with residents, hear their concerns, and connect with …
-
12th Annual Bowl for the Cure Invites Participants to Events in Lubbock…
Bowlers will help strike out breast cancer by supporting Susan G. Komen Lubbock Area.
-
Brownfield PD: Two People Shot, Suspects On the Loose
Brownfield Police said two suspects remained unaccounted for after a shooting that injured two …
-
Police: LSO Deputy Involved in Crash
Lubbock Police said a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash …
-
KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 01.07.2017
The latest weather webcast from KAMC HD Storm Team Meteorologist Kevan Smith.
-
Hailey Dunn Case in National Spotlight Once Again
-
Two Men Show at Ranch in Presidio County Friday Night
-
Governor Abbott Meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Houston Sunday
-
3 Texas Men Missing While Duck Hunting Found Dead
-
Xcel Energy Promotes Two Employees to Regional Posts
-
Texas Lawmaker Says Top Priority is Tax Reform and Obamacare
-
Dan Patrick Unveils Controversial 'Bathroom Bill'
-
Reward Offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Houston
-
Federal Judge Delays Texas' Fetal Remains Rule, Again
-
Pistol-packing grandma turns tables on armed intruder
-
Texas sues FDA over impounded execution drugs
-
Police Hunting for Suspect in Amarillo Murder Case
-
Reward Raised to $12,500 for Most Wanted Fugitive
-
Man Hid Cocaine Under His Stomach Fat According to Austin Police
-
California, Nevada pounded by floods, mudslides
California, Nevada and other parts of the West were bracing Monday for more flooding, mudslides and…
-
Cristiano Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men's Player 2016 award
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2017 has begun like 2016 ended, with more silverware.The soccer superstar can …
-
US organ transplants reach record high
Organ transplants performed in the United States reached a record high during 2016, for the fourth …
-
Kerry apologizes for State Department discrimination against LGBT employees
The State Department on Monday formally apologized for what it describes as decades of …
-
Jared Kushner to be named senior adviser to the president
Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be senior adviser to the president, a senior …
-
Reports: Emotional OBJ punched hole in wall postgame
Odell Beckham Jr. punched a hole in a wall after the New York Giants' 38-13 playoff loss to the …
-
Airport shooting suspect could face death penalty
Two of the three charges against Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago carry …
-
Maybe that workout can wait till the weekend
It has become a habit. Each week, the weekdays fly by so quickly that you only find time to …
-
Official: US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian boats
A US Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian boats on Sunday near the Strait of Hormuz, US Defense…
-
Orlando police officer killed; sheriff's deputy dies during manhunt
An Orlando police officer searching for a murder suspect was gunned down Monday, and a sheriff's …
-
Volkswagen executive arrested in emissions scandal
Federal investigators have arrested a Volkswagen executive for his alleged role in the company's …
-
Alabama, Clemson in title game rematch
Could the sequel be better than the original?Last season's College Football Playoff national …
-
Chevy Bolt wins Car of the Year
The Chevrolet Bolt, GM's first mass-market electric car, won Car of the Year at the Detroit Auto …
-
Average college degree pays off by age 34
If you're debating the value of your college degree, rest assured it will likely be worth the cost …
-
Average College Degree Pays Off By Age 34
It takes an average of 12 years to recoup the cost of getting your Bachelor's degree, according to …
-
Chevy Bolt Wins Car of the Year
It was the third significant honor for the breakthrough car. The Bolt had already won the Motor …
-
Suspect in U.S. Consulate Shooting Captured, Mexican Officials Say
The man was captured by the special forces of the state of Jalisco, and handed over to federal …
-
-
-
Suspect Seems to Have Had 'No Specific Reason' for Choosing Florida…
Esteban Santiago, who is in law enforcement custody, flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Minneapolis, …
-
Kiss the Cook: Roasted Sweet Potato Noodles
-
Two Oaths: Rep. Arrington Emphasizes Power of Prayer and Politics
As he completes his first week on Congress, Representative Jodey Arrington (R-TX, 19th District) …
-
Shooting At Ft. Lauderdale Airport, Fatalities Reported
Five people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting incident Friday afternoon at …
-
Weather Related Closings or Delays for Friday January 6
The following are weather announcements for Friday, January 6. Announcements can be called in at …
-
Police Release Names, Basic Information After Woman Killed
The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred last night [Thursday…
-
Lubbock Fire Respond to House Fire in Central Lubbock Friday Morning
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Friday morning near 35th St. and Quaker Avenue.
-
A Spaceship, a Monster and the King of the Jungle
Hidden Figures take you behind the scenes at NASA, and A Monster Calls take you into the mind of a …
-
Lubbock Police investigate church break-ins
Lubbock Police are investigating several break-in's that took place at local churches over the last…
-
Driver Dead After Collision with Stolen Car
-
Update: One Dead, One Hurt after N Loop Crash on Friday
-
Can Shopping Online Make You a Victim of Price Discrimination?
-
Red Raider Readers
-
How Hidden Fees Hike Consumer Prices
-
Sources: Airport Shooting Suspect Used Gun Once Seized by Police, Confesses
-
First Snow of the Year Shows Improvement in Policy Since the 2015 Blizzard
-
Meals On Wheels Volunteers Deliver In The Snow
-
KLBK Friday Midday Weather Update (1/6/16)
-
KLBK Friday AM Weather (1-6-17)
-
Resources For Low Income Families That Struggle To Pay Gas & Heating Bills
-
Car Theft Hot Spots in the Hub City
-
KLBK Thursday Afternoon Weather Update (1-5-17)
-
Tech QB Mahomes Enters 2017 NFL Draft
-
Texas Tech QB Jett Duffey Suspended by University
-
Livingston's Late Three Lifts Tech Past No. 7 West Virginia
-
Patrick Mahomes to Hold Press Conference Tuesday Morning
-
Texas Tech Put Away by No. 3 Kansas Down the Stretch, 85-68
-
Texas Tech Falls on the Road to Kansas
-
Lady Raiders Suffer Loss Against the Wildcats
-
LCU Chaps Fall to Rogers State
-
LCU Lady Chaps Defeat the Rogers State Hillcats
-
Frenship Tigers Stiffle Monterey in Nineteen Point Win
-
Coronado Finishes Non-District Play With a Win Over Odessa High
-
Cooper Opens District Play With A Win Over Lubbock High
-
Estacado Rolls to Double Digit Win Over Seminole
-
Lubbock Christian Slips Past Brownfield
