congrats, lauren

Case Closed After Dramatic Chase & Deadly Police Shooting

Case Closed After Dramatic Chase & Deadly Police Shooting

After a Denver City woman was shot and killed by a police officer at the end of a high speed chase, a settlement was reached in the lawsuit filed by her family.
Loading...

Video Center

Lubbock

36° Broken Clouds
Weather Details
Lubbock
Lubbock

Events

Share It

Stay Connected