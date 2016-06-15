-
Firefighters Battle House Fire in Central Lubbock Late Friday Evening
-
Car Seat Warning: Winter coat could put your child at risk
-
FAA: 2 Planes Collide over McKinney, Fatalities Reported
-
KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 12.31.2016
-
Volunteer Firefighters Battle House Fire in Floyd County Saturday Morning
-
-
Lubbock Adult Activity Center to Host New Year's Eve Gala on December 31
The Gala is open to anyone ages 40 years old and up. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. This …
-
Frozen in Time: Seminole Family Still Feeling Effects of 2015 Well Blowout
Entering the Gonzalez residence on County Road 107-I just outside of Seminole, is like walking into…
-
More than Sports; Caprock Classic Tournament Changes Lives of Players…
81 teams from Texas and Oklahoma gathered in Lubbock this weekend for the 58th Annual Fibermax …
-
KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 12.30.2016
The latest weather webcast from KAMC HD Storm Team Meteorologist Kevan Smith.
-
Texas Tech Falls at Iowa State 63-56 after Crumbling in 2nd Half
Texas Tech was outscored 38-21 by Iowa State in the second half, as they fell to the Cyclones, …
-
Local Restaurants and Hotels Prepare for New Year's Eve
With New Year's Eve only a day away, some hotels and restaurants in town are getting something …
-
Record sales on the rise
According to the Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl album sales grossed roughly $416 …
-
Wienerschnitzel Kicks Off the New Year with 99-Cent Chili Cheese Fries
Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain, is celebrating the New Year in an extremely …
-
Garden & Arts Center Hosts an Instructor Exhibit
As part of the First Friday Art Trail, the Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center (GAC) will host a…
-
Increased Patrols for New Year's Eve in Lubbock
As families prepare to ring in the New Year, we would like to remind everyone of a few laws and …
-
Donate Stuff. Create Jobs.
Michelle Macha with Goodwill joined KLBK This Morning's Brittany Escobar to talk about their new …
-
Update: Police Arrested 21-Year-Old Woman in Connection With Dec. 26…
The Lubbock Police Department would like the public's help in locating 21-year-old Ashly England …
-
New Year's Eve Lock-In
Martin Parks with Adrenaline City joined KLBK This Morning's Brittany Escobar to talk about their …
-
Temporary Road Closure for Deadly Crash Investigation
The Texas Department of Public Safety will be investigating the fatal crash that occurred yesterday…
-
Midland Police Sergeant Under Investigation Following Family Violence Arrest
-
Top Political Stories in Texas in 2016
-
Texans Top Trump's List for Final Cabinet Picks
-
Texas GOP Could Face Inner Party Battle in Upcoming Session
-
Remembering Hailey Dunn: 6 Years Later, Billie Dunn Speaks Out
-
Brown Co. Teen Arrested for Breaking into Double Murder Victims' Home,…
-
Man Shot During Reported Road Rage Incident in Amarillo
-
Controversial FADA Bill Could Come Back and Trump Says He'll Sign it Into Law
-
Big Spring Police Investigating Christmas Day Stabbing
-
Welding Truck Catches Fire in South Abilene Tuesday Afternoon
-
Dallas Man Killed in Coleman County Traffic Accident Early Tuesday Morning
-
Pedestrian Struck By Train in Wichita Falls Late Monday Evening
-
Pedestrian Struck & Killed in Southwest Amarillo Monday Morning
-
Mariah Carey walks off after technical snag in New Year's performance
Mariah Carey did not have a good end to 2016 during her New Year's Eve performance in Times …
-
3 dead in Texas plane crash collision
Two small planes collided in Texas on Saturday, killing at least three people, the McKinney Police …
-
No. 2 Clemson joins Alabama in NCAA football championship
(CNN) -- No. 2 Clemson will meet No. 1 Alabama in college football's national championship game …
-
Turkey nightclub attack: 35 killed, governor says
(CNN) -- An Istanbul nightclub was attacked Sunday morning, killing 35 people and wounding 40 …
-
Istanbul attack: Dozens killed at Turkish nightclub, official says
At least 39 people were killed and at least 69 wounded in an attack in a nightclub early Sunday as …
-
Alabama wins Peach Bowl, advancing to NCAA championship game
(CNN) -- Top-ranked Alabama downed No. 4 Washington in Saturday's first college football national …
-
Roberts praises lower court judges in annual SCOTUS report
Chief Justice John Roberts devoted his annual report on the state of the judiciary Saturday to the …
-
New year celebrations ring in 2017 around the world
Revelers packed New York's Times Square and cheered the advent of 2017, saying good riddance to …
-
Latino leaders ask: When will Trump reach out to Hispanics?
Latino leaders around the country say they want to keep an open mind about Donald Trump's …
-
China says it will phase out ivory trade in 2017
China has announced a plan to phase out all ivory processing and trade by the end of 2017, the …
-
Sir-vice! Tennis star Andy Murray knighted in New Year's Honors List
A monumental year for Andy Murray just got even bigger -- the tennis world No.1 has been knighted …
-
3 missing in downed plane incident off Hawaiian island
Three people are missing after a small plane vanished from radar off the Hawaiian island of …
-
21 rescued from California theme park ride
A ride up to see the sights of southern California provided unexpected thrills for a group of …
-
Putin congratulates Trump, not Obama, in New Year's statement
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump, rather than …
-
Army Warns of New Threat: Energy Drinks
A post on the pentagon's official science blog this week details the health risks involved, citing …
-
-
-
Kiss the Cook: Roasted Cranberry and Chicken Flatbreads
Kiss the Cook: Roasted Cranberry and Chicken Flatbreads
-
Manchester then Pittsburg then Harlem
Two critically acclaimed films are in Lubbock theaters, and the world-famous Globetrotters come to …
-
LISD Teacher Hurt in Crash near San Angelo
A Lubbock ISD teacher was hurt in a crash north of San Angelo on Wednesday night.
-
Debbie Reynolds, Mother of Carrie Fisher, Dies at 84
Debbie Reynolds, 84, died Wednesday, her son Todd Fisher has confirmed according to ABC News.
-
Plainview Shelter Overrun with Unwanted Pets
Workers at the animal shelter in Plainview said it has reached capacity. The group that works to …
-
Lubbock Fire Rescue shares firework safety tips
With New Year's Eve just around the corner, Lubbock Fire Rescue encouraged people on Wednesday to…
-
Update: One Person Airlifted to Hospital After Hockley County Rollover
The accident was reported in the area of U.S. Highway 62/82 and Oxen Road, near Ropesville, just …
-
The year in photos
Look back on the year's notable deaths, weird news, celebrity breakups and more through our photo …
-
Wish Wednesday: Elementary Students Surprise Cancer Survivor with Trip to Hawaii
700 Bennett Elementary students anxiously awaited 8-year-old Tatum Schulte's arrival at the Tiger …
-
Lubbock M.A.D.D. teams up with Uber
On August 28th 2006, Gina Perry got a call she would never forget. Her children, Bryan and Jackie, …
-
Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at Age 60
Fisher died Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. She was the oldest child of actress Debbie Reynolds and…
-
Driver Dead After Collision with Stolen Car
-
Update: One Dead, One Hurt after N Loop Crash on Friday
-
-
16 Weird Things We Drop to Ring in the New Year
-
Vermont Utility Finds Alleged Russian Malware on Computer
-
-
-
-
-
Remembering Kirk Conway; Good Samaritan Killed While Helping Others
-
Lubbok ER Doctors Give Back To School Health Tips
-
South Plains Food Bank & United Family Continue to Feed Hundreds across…
-
Suicide Rates Reach Record Numbers for Lubbock County
-
Who's Your Ride; UMC Releases Commercial Promoting Safe Driving on New…
-
-
Former Texas Tech RB Anthony Lynn named Buffalo Bills interim head coach
-
Carr's injury puts damper on stellar day for former Texas Tech RB…
-
Candi Whitaker Believes Lady Raiders are Ready for Big 12 Play: 'This is…
-
Texas Tech defeats Longwood 91-60, off to second-straight 11-1 start
-
Estacado Comes from Behind to Beat Midlothian Heritage
-
Trinity Cruises Into Semifinals with a Win over Monterey
-
Trophy's and Rings are the Focus of These Dallas Cowboys
-
Trinity Christian Girls One Win from Finals After Beating Coronado
-
Shallowater Gets by Antonian Prep in OT to Advance to Finals
-
Lubbock Christian Tops New Deal to Advance to Small Schools Finals in…
-
Monterey Advances to Final with Big Win
-
Coronado Falls in Semi-Finals of Caprock Classic
-
Sundown Beats Abernathy
