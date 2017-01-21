-
Communities In Schools of the South Plains 5th Annual Gala on February 24
-
Buddy Holly Center to Mark 58th Anniversary of "The Day The Music Died' on February 3
-
Christ the King Cathedral to Hold Mass for the Unborn on Sunday, January 22
-
4th Annual Scottish Ceilidh & Robert Burns Supper to be Held on Saturday, January 28
-
Schedule of Upcoming Events at the Lubbock Public Library, January 22-28
-
KAMC Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway
Enter to win tickets to see Garth Brooks LIVE!
-
Project Roadblock
Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving! Be Safe!
-
KAMC Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
We're giving away 2 Severe Weather Bags Every Month!
-
KAMC's Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC and Otto's Granary are giving away FREE Coffee Mugs!
-
KLBK On The Road
KLBK is taking the show "On The Road"
-
Talking Points
We put a spotlight on how politics affect our community
-
Movie Listings
Find out what's showing now and what's coming soon!
-
Your Election Headquarters
Click here for November 3rd results
-
Silver Star Draft
See who the cowboys are selecting in the 2016 Draft!
-
Red Raider Nation
Everything Texas Tech
-
NoTXT West Texas
Make the No Text West Texas Pledge Today!
-
Community Calendar
Check out all the Community Events!
-
Frenship Heritage Middle School Playing Harlem Ambassadors in Charity…
The game is set for Monday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Frenship High School Tiger Pit.
-
Harmony Science Academy Kicks Off National School Choice Week With Open House
Families exploring their educational options can stop by Harmony Science Academy this weekend for …
-
Lubbock IT Alert: Phishing Attack Targeting Gmail Users
The attack works by sending emails containing an image that looks like Gmail’s “Attachment” icon.
-
22nd Annual 100 Black Men of West Texas, Inc. Scholarship Gala Saturday Evening
The doors will open at 6:15 pm; dinner will be served at 7:00 p.m. Following the award …
-
TTU Becomes A Part of Inauguration History
The Texas Tech University System represented West Texas in President Donald Trump's Inauguration …
-
Nurses Save Choking Student at Lubbock-Cooper High School
Lubbock parents praise the good work done by two nurses at Lubbock-Cooper High School after they …
-
LISD Elementary Teacher Roots on Father at Inauguration from A Far
Students at Smith Elementary School crowded around a monitor in the library on Friday morning to …
-
Robert Pratt Hosts Inauguration Watch Party
As thousands traveled to Washington D.C. to witness Donald Trump's swearing in as the United …
-
Comedy-Style Basketball Show at Heritage Middle School
Heritage Middle School invites you to come enjoy a one-hour comedy-style basketball show featuring …
-
Jodey Arrington at the Inaugural Ceremony
Today, newly elected Congressman, Jodey Arrington participated in the Inaugural Ceremony of our new…
-
Lubbock Man Sentenced to 120 Months in Federal Prison for Attempting to…
A 55-year-old Lubbock, Texas, man, Danny Ray Caudill, was sentenced today by Senior U.S. District …
-
Donald Trump is Officially the 45th President
Donald J. Trump has been officially sworn in as the 45th President of the United States Friday …
-
Escarcega Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant
Jose Escarcega, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault against a public servant …
-
Kiss the Cook: Black Eyed Pea and Sausage Soup
Kiss the Cook: Black Eyed Pea and Sausage Soup
-
Barbara Bush Could Be Discharged Sunday; George H.W. Bush Remains in ICU
-
Big Spring License Office Set for Renovation
-
Update on Health for Former President Bush
-
Brian Loncar Died of a Cocaine Overdose
-
Friend: "We're All Mourning" Death of Lea County Sheriff
-
Texas Lawmakers Eye ‘Rainy Day Fund' for Public Education
-
Update: Lea County Sheriff Dies in Torrance County Traffic Accident Tuesday
-
Update: Former President George H.W. Bush Admitted to ICU, Barbara Bush…
-
Roswell Woman Looking to Return Military Jacket Found in Dumpster
-
Former Astronaut Gene Cernan to be Laid to Rest in Austin
-
2-Month-Old Baby Mauled to Death by Family Dog in San Marcos
-
Texas Officials Head to Federal Court to Cut Planned Parenthood from Medicaid
-
Texas Police Detective Killed in Standoff
-
East Texas House Explosion Tuesday Morning Injures Two
-
Ex-CIA chief Brennan bashes Trump over speech during CIA visit
Former CIA Director John Brennan is "deeply saddened and angered" at President Donald Trump after …
-
Cory Booker: 'I am not open to being president'
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said Saturday he is not planning to run for president in …
-
Bake America Great Again: Happy ending for cake controversy
The Ace of Cakes was steamed.Duff Goldman, of Food Network cake-baking fame, tweeted two …
-
Trump's pick for CIA says he's open to waterboarding
President Donald Trump's pick to run the CIA, Rep. Mike Pompeo, has told Congress that he would …
-
London marches for 'hope not hate'
There were mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, husbands, fathers, brothers and sons; their ages …
-
Trump admin tells National Park Service to halt tweets
After the National Park Service retweeted a few messages that negatively compared the crowd sizes …
-
Women around the world march, protest Trump
Streets in the monumental core of downtown Washington were brought to a standstill Saturday as …
-
Democratic and Republican voters: It's important to talk
For Republicans and Democrats, common ground has been tough to come by since Donald Trump won the …
-
More severe weather expected after storms kill 4 in Mississippi
The Southeast is bracing for more severe weather Saturday night after a possible tornado left four …
-
Italy avalanche: All known survivors pulled from rubble
More people have been found alive under the wreckage of Italy's Rigopiano Hotel, according to Luca …
-
Trump's fashion on display at inaugural ball
President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, displayed the New York glamour of their family Friday…
-
Explosion in Pakistan market kills at least 20 people
An explosion ripped through a vegetable market in Parachinar, the capital of the Kurram region in …
-
Italy bus crash leaves more than a dozen dead
A bus returning from a school trip hit a pylon of a bridge near Verona in northern Italy on …
-
Louisiana cop shot, killed after stopping to offer aid
The man whom investigators say shot and killed a Westwego, Louisiana, police officer has died from …
-
Escarcega Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant
Jose Escarcega, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault against a public servant …
-
Increase in Texans, Lubbock Residents Obtaining Handgun Licenses in 2016
For Texans, 2016 has been a popular year to acquire License to Carry permits (formerly called …
-
Trump Inauguration Compels South Plains Residents to Travel to Ceremony, Marches
Many Lubbock residents were struck emotionally by Donald Trump's election. In the historically …
-
Luke Siegel's Family Launches Team Luke Foundation
At the Lubbock Cooper women's basketball game Tuesday, Tim Siegel announced the launch of the Team …
-
Kiss the Cook: Black Eyed Pea and Sausage Soup
Kiss the Cook: Black Eyed Pea and Sausage Soup
-
'Toilet Paper Bandit' Steals from Local Tire Shop
The owner of a tire store in East Lubbock said the weekend burglary at her shop was "very strange."
-
23 Personalities, Xander Returns, and a Magical Flute Comes to Lubbock
M. Night Shyamalan brings a fresh horror, and Vin Diesel brings a new thrill. Plus, the Lubbock …
-
Local farmers hopeful after Trump's final cabinet pick
Donald Trump officially tapped former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as the new Secretary of …
-
INKED: Local Man Shows Support with Trump Stamp
Yes, it's real. A Lubbock man, who is a self-proclaimed "diehard Trump fan," has showed his love …
-
Friend: "We're All Mourning" Death of Lea County Sheriff
Those who knew Lea County Sheriff Steve Ackerman said he "touched so many lives."
-
Texas Tech Holds Off TCU, 75-69
Texas Tech jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and was able to hold off TCU, 75-69 Wednesday to remain …
-
Garth Brooks returns to Texas panhandle
Garth Brooks announced Wednesday that Lubbock would be a stop on his world tour in 2017.
-
Garth Brooks Coming to Lubbock in April
Garth Brooks is playing in Lubbock at the United Supermarkets Arena on April 1 at 7 p.m.
-
NASA, NOAA Data Show 2016 Warmest Year on Record Globally
Globally-averaged temperatures in 2016 were 1.78 degrees Fahrenheit (0.99 degrees Celsius) warmer …
-
Justice Department Says Trump Can Legally Hire Son-in-Law Jared Kushner
-
Damage & Deaths Reported in Mississippi's Pine Belt Region After…
-
Trump Administration Suspends Mortgage Premium Rate Cut
-
TTU Becomes A Part of Inauguration History
-
Nurses Save Choking Student at Lubbock-Cooper High School
-
LISD Elementary Teacher Roots on Father at Inauguration from A Far
-
Robert Pratt Hosts Inauguration Watch Party
-
Fraternity Purchases Home in Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood
-
Local Emergency Rooms Encouraging Flu Shot Before Potential Outbreak
-
Students bring foot traffic back to local stores
-
TABC Upping the Ante When it Comes to Undercover Operations
-
Organizers Prep for Lubbock Bridal Show on Sunday, Jan. 22
-
Medical Director of Northwest Covenant Clinic Welcomes New Patients
-
Local Man Files Lawsuit Against Lubbock Police Officer
-
Texas Tech Football Announces Staff Changes
-
4 to 1: The Driving Force Behind Texas Tech Basketball
-
Report: Texas Tech Running Backs Coach DeShaun Foster Leaves Program for UCLA
-
Chargers Announce Hiring of Anthony Lynn
-
Tech QB Mahomes Enters 2017 NFL Draft
-
Flying Queens Blow Out SAGU
-
Wayland Baptist Falls to #20 SAGU
-
LCU Chaps Prepare for Season Opener on February 2nd
-
Frenship Boys and Girls Excel in Road Wins Over Midland Lee
-
Coronado Wins a Pair from Abilene Cooper
-
Lubbock High's Hernandez Inks with Dodge City
-
The 2017 Dallas Cowboys Schedule Will Feature Seven Playoff Teams from 2016
-
Hunter's Shot at the Buzzer Gives Lady Plainsmen the Win, Boys Complete…
-
Trinity Christian Tops Lubbock Christian
Now Loading......
KLBK Facebook
KLBK Twitter
KAMC on Facebook
KAMC Twitter
Everything Lubbock iPhone App
Everything Lubbock Android App