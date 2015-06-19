-
One Dead Following Sunday Morning Duplex Fire in Central Lubbock
-
Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (1/29/17)
-
Reminder: Lubbock Law Enforcement to Host Citizen's Academy in April
-
Lubbock ISD Orchestra Students Featured in Annual String Fling Tuesday Evening
-
Buddy Holly Center to Mark 58th Anniversary of "The Day The Music Died" on February 3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hodges Community Center to Host Valentine Dinner and Dances for Families
All ages are welcome, but space is limited, so register early at www.playlubbock.com or come by …
-
Lubbock Parks and Recreation to Host Valentine Events for Adults
These events are a great way to treat that special someone in your life!
-
Lea County Sheriff's Deputies to Be Sworn in as New Mexico Mounted…
The meeting was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on January 29, and comes after confusion about the …
-
Victim Describes Being Held at Gunpoint During Armed Robbery at Local Restaurant
Lubbock Police are investigating an armed robbery at Picantes on 34th Street Friday evening at …
-
Volunteer Firefighters Battle Grass Fire Just South of Lubbock Saturday…
The fire was reported after 1:30 p.m. in the 16800 block of County Road 2130.
-
Scholastic Arts Contest Award Ceremony Saturday at Wayland Baptist University
The Lubbock Independent School District received 217 out of 582 awards.
-
January 28 is Data Privacy Day
As a part of the TTU Office of the CIO’s Cybersecurity Initiative, we encourage all digital …
-
21st Annual Outback Steak Dinner to Benefit the Lubbock Boys & Girls…
Olympic Gold Medalist Track & Field Legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee will be the guest speaker.
-
CB&L Advanced Prototyping and Manufacturing Lab Ribbon Cutting Set for Monday
The renovation of the former mechanical engineering machine shop was made possible by a generous …
-
KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 01.28.2017
The latest weather webcast from KAMC HD Storm Team Meteorologist Kevan Smith.
-
4th Annual Scottish Ceilidh & Robert Burns Supper to be Held on…
This celebration will continue to highlight Scottish heritage and the living legacy of Scotland's …
-
Reminder: Sewer Extension Work to Close Portion of 66th Street Saturday
This phase of the project will restrict access for traffic on 66th street between Oakridge Avenue …
-
Texas Tech Baseball is Over 'Just Going' to Omaha
-
Suspects Hold Local Restaurant Workers and Customers at Gunpoint
Emergency crews responded to an armed robbery at Picantes on 34th Street Friday evening.
-
House Fire in Odessa Sunday Afternoon Kills Infant, Father Airlifted to…
-
Inmate Reported Missing Saturday Evening from Federal Correctional…
-
Lea County Sheriff's Deputies to Be Sworn in as New Mexico Mounted…
-
Lea County Officials Begin Process to Fill Position of Sheriff
-
State Approves New Interstate 14 Designation in Central Texas
-
Texas Teacher Suspended Over Anti-Trump Stunt
-
Texas Farm Bureau Welcome New Administration Changes
-
Lea County Deputies Unable to Make Arrests After Sheriff's Death
-
Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Captured in Bexar County
-
Texas Leaders Push Back Against Mexico Tariff Proposal
-
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program Marks Captures From 2016
-
Gutierrez Found Guilty of First Degree Murder in Cold Case
-
Amber Alert for Missing Child, Mark Leeson
-
Seminole Man and Midland Woman Charged with Murder
-
GE's Jeff Immelt shares employee 'concern' over Trump travel ban
General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says he shares the "concern" felt by his employees over President …
-
Benoit Hamon wins socialist nomination in French presidential primary
Benoit Hamon clinched the socialist nomination for this year's French presidential election Sunday,…
-
Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting
President Donald Trump insisted Sunday his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority nations would …
-
How the Trump administration chose the 7 countries in the immigration ban
The seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by President Trump in his executive order on …
-
What it's like in the 7 countries on Trump's travel ban list
Trump's executive order on immigration bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from …
-
How many fatal terror attacks have refugees carried out in the US? None
Donald Trump first introduced the idea of a Muslim travel ban in December 2015, shortly after Syed …
-
Myanmar government adviser shot dead at airport
A government legal adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's government and prominent voice for religious …
-
How Trump's travel ban affects green card holders and dual citizens
President Donald Trump's immigration executive order set off mass confusion at airports and even …
-
Why #DeleteUber is trending
Uber is taking some serious heat on social media after people felt the company responded …
-
US servicemember killed in raid on al Qaeda in Yemen
A US servicemember died of wounds suffered during a raid in Yemen against al Qaeda -- the first …
-
Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open final for 18th major
Even for the legendary Roger Federer, this was -- nearly -- unbelievable. After missing the second …
-
People drifting in waters off Malaysian coast await rescue
Chinese tourists were drifting at sea and awaiting rescue after their vessel sunk off the coast of …
-
Syrian Christian family, visas in hand, turned back at airport
Two brothers, their wives and children left war-torn Syria with 16 suitcases and crossed the border…
-
Green card holders from Trump-restricted countries may not be allowed into US
The US government will not automatically allow green card holders who traveled to countries placed …
-
Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country
"To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about …
-
Senate Leader McConnell Cautions Trump on Travel Ban, Warns Against…
In an interview with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, McConnell said he supports the notion of …
-
Lea County Sheriff's Deputies to Be Sworn in as New Mexico Mounted…
The meeting was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on January 29, and comes after confusion about the …
-
Analysis: 5 Takeaways From Donald Trump's 1st Week in Office
Here are five takeaways from President Donald Trump's first full week in office.
-
Stolen Trailer Recovered Early Friday Morning
Lubbock Police said a trailer that was stolen earlier in the week has been found.
-
Texas Tech, North Texas Agree to Football Series
Texas Tech added to its slate of future non-conference games Friday as Director of Athletics Kirby …
-
Felon Shot in Overnight Officer-Involved Shooting
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, an officer involved shooting occurred in the 3300 block…
-
Trump Immigration Policies Spark Questions, Concerns for Immigrants
This week President Trump issued several executive orders impacting immigration policy. For …
-
Man Found Dead After Brownfield Fire
A man was found dead after a house fire in Brownfield on Thursday night, according to emergency …
-
Stolen Trailer Was Going to Help Family in Need
A trailer stolen from the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Lubbock, was going to be used to …
-
LPD officer reunites with man he saved
An emotional reunion happened Thursday between a family and a Lubbock police officer that doctors …
-
Garth Brooks Tickets on Sale Friday at Precisely 10:00 a.m.
Tickets for Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood in Lubbock go on sale Friday (January 26). They will…
-
Lubbock Trump Supporter Tips D.C. Waitress $450
Monday a Lubbock dentist left a Washington, D.C. waitress a generous tip and a note about bridging …
-
Brownfield Battle Over Cemetery Codes Leaves Families Furious
Local families gathered at a cemetery in Terry County to voice their displeasure with management. …
-
How Trump's Travel Ban Affects Green Card Holders and Dual Citizens
-
US Service Member Killed in Raid on al Qaeda in Yemen
-
Victim Describes Being Held at Gunpoint During Armed Robbery at Local Restaurant
-
Thousands of Anti Abortionists Gather in DC for Annual "March for Life"
-
Garth Brooks Ticket Sales Break Records in West Texas
-
All Lubbock ISD High School Academic Decathlon Qualify for State
-
City Postpones Discussions on Noise Ordinance
-
Covenant Health Hospital Updates With 40 Million Dollar Budget
-
SPHC Counts Homeless People in Lubbock As Part of National Campaign
-
Lubbock ISD Schools Getting Google Chromebooks For Their Classrooms
-
West Texas Organizing Strategy Working to Combat Predatory Lending
-
LPD Monitors Sex Crimes on Online Websites
-
Local Doctor Questions New Study on Cervical Cancer
-
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Hosts Grand Opening Celebrations
-
Texas Tech Trounces LSU, 77-64
-
Texas Tech Football Announces Staff Changes
-
Texas Tech Basketball Needs 'More Grit' Starting at No. 5 Baylor
-
Texas Tech Baseball is Over 'Just Going' to Omaha
-
Beard Says Tech was Robbing Banks, 'Got Caught' Against Oklahoma State
-
Texas Tech Cruises Past LSU
-
Lady Raiders Fall to Kansas on the Road
-
Texas Tech Freshman WR Bronson Boyd Dismissed from the Program
-
Lady Raiders Fall at Kansas, 66-60
-
Wayland Baseball Opens Season With Double Header Sweep
-
Lady Cubs Beat Maidens, Seminole Boys Get Past Brownfield
-
Levelland Host the Estacado Matadors
-
ITA Kickoff Weekend at McLeod Tennis Center
-
Texas Tech, North Texas Agree to Football Series
