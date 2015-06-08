-
KLBK Sweetheart Selfie Sweepstakes
Enter to win an awesome prize package just for posting a selfie!
-
KAMC TTU Ticket Giveaway
Enter to win tickets to a TTU Basketball game in February!
-
Project Roadblock
Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving! Be Safe!
-
KAMC Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
We're giving away 2 Severe Weather Bags Every Month!
-
KAMC's Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC and Otto's Granary are giving away FREE Coffee Mugs!
-
KLBK On The Road
KLBK is taking the show "On The Road"
-
Talking Points
We put a spotlight on how politics affect our community
-
Movie Listings
Find out what's showing now and what's coming soon!
-
Your Election Headquarters
Click here for November 3rd results
-
Silver Star Draft
See who the cowboys are selecting in the 2016 Draft!
-
Red Raider Nation
Everything Texas Tech
-
NoTXT West Texas
Make the No Text West Texas Pledge Today!
-
Community Calendar
Check out all the Community Events!
-
Willie McCool Scholarship Celebrates Accomplishments of International Student
On Wednesday, the country remembered the sacrifice seven U.S. astronauts made on the Columbia Space…
-
Ex-LPD Officer Charged with Sexual Penetration of Minor in Clovis
Former Lubbock Police Officer Blake Littlejohn, 41, was arrested in Clovis, New Mexico this week on…
-
Former Prosecutor Loses Right to Practice Law, Criminal Charges Dropped
Tommy Gene Stanfield, 44, of Lubbock "voluntarily resigned from the State Bar of Texas" according …
-
Traffic Switch Planned for Upland Avenue
Work to rebuild the Upland Avenue intersection at US 62/82 (Marsha Sharp Freeway) continues next …
-
Police Statement -- Increased Manpower Leads to More Proactive Squads
For the first time since 2011, the Lubbock Police Department is proud to announce a net gain in …
-
Trailer Fire Friday Afternoon in South Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a trailer fire in the 7400 block of Interstate 27 at about 1:40 …
-
Maxey to Host My Furry Valentine and Adoption Events
A Valentine celebration for dogs and their owners! Maxey Community Center will be hosting their …
-
Trejo Supercenter to Host Valentine's Dance for Adults
If you grew up in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s or wished you had, then this dance is for you! Maggie …
-
Kiss the Cook Super Bowl Party Trays
Kiss the Cook Super Bowl Party Trays
-
Rosa Parks Birthday Celebration
On Saturday, February 4, the Lubbock County Democrats will host a celebration at the Mae Simmons …
-
KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 2.3.17
The latest weather forecast from KAMC Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Scott.
-
Policies and Procedures; Missing Persons Cases in Lubbock
A Lubbock family is asking local and state lawmakers to reconsider current policies and procedures …
-
Neighborhood Noise Woes
A Lubbock couple have lived in the same home for nearly 30-years. But, even with Marsha Sharp …
-
A Horror Movie Reboot, A Sci-Fi Love Story and The Day The Music Died
A 2001 Horror movie returns to theaters, and a 16-year-old Martian returns to Earth. Also, Friday …
-
Case Closed After Dramatic Chase & Deadly Police Shooting
-
DTO Leader Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison
-
Hundreds of Texans Weigh in on "Sanctuary City" Ban
-
DPS Intercepts Drugs and Cash in the Texas Panhandle 2017
-
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure
-
Jess Herbst, Texas Town's Mayor, Says She's Transgender
-
Reward Increased to $8,000 for Most Wanted Sex Offender from North…
-
Jones County Family Finds Rattlesnake in Their Toilet
-
DPS Intercepts Drugs and Cash in the Texas Panhandle
-
One Killed, One Injured In Air Force Training Mishap in New Mexico
-
Man Dies After Arrest in Abilene, Police Investigating
-
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to $344,000 Drug Seizure in Carson County
-
Rainwater Harvesting Tax Break Bill Filed in Austin
-
Thousands of Texans Stand in Solidarity for State's Muslim Community
-
Mattis: US will defend Japanese islands claimed by China
US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Saturday reaffirmed Washington's commitment to defending …
-
Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide, AG says
A federal judge temporarily halted President Donald Trump's immigration executive order effective …
-
Flu spreads across 40 states
Health officials across the United States are still urging people to get their flu vaccines as the …
-
Trial set for ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez in 2012 killings
While his former team prepares for yet another Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, former New England …
-
Fighting intensifies in eastern Ukraine
At least four Ukrainian soldiers and one civilian have been killed in the last 24 hours, a military…
-
Betsy DeVos lobbying senators ahead of tight confirmation vote
Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Education, is personally …
-
Senate rejects transparency rule for oil companies
The Senate voted to reject a federal rule Friday that requires energy companies to report payments …
-
Tiger Woods pulls out of Dubai Desert Classic
Tiger Woods pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday, with his manager saying that the …
-
US wrestling team denied visas for competition in Iran
The US wrestling team won't be able to compete in this month's Freestyle World Cup in Iran because …
-
Ancient tissue found in 195 million-year-old dinosaur rib
It might be the oldest soft tissue sample ever found. Researchers discovered ancient collagen and …
-
'I am Birna': Iceland mourns murdered woman
Birna Brjánsdóttir, the Reykjavik native whose murder has shocked Iceland, should have been safe …
-
Bad weather causes lettuce shortages across Europe
Cold, wet weather in southern Spain has devastated supplies of iceberg lettuces to consumers across…
-
Dog rescued after wedging head into wheel
A Montana canine is safe but dog-tired after he found himself stuck in a tight situation. We're …
-
Mondale endorses Keith Ellison for DNC chair
Former Vice President Walter Mondale is endorsing Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison to become the next …
-
Case Closed After Dramatic Chase & Deadly Police Shooting
After a Denver City woman was shot and killed by a police officer at the end of a high speed chase,…
-
Texas Tech Impacted by Governor's Hiring Freeze Order
Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday revealed a government hiring freeze from now through August. The …
-
Lea County Defends Itself in Court Records After Shooting Death of…
In October of 2013 Reyna, 35, formerly of Lubbock and more recently of Denver City, was shot and …
-
A Fatal Controversy: Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Denver City Officer
The family of Amy Reyna filed a lawsuit Thursday against Denver City police and other officials …
-
Denver City PD Claims "Immunity" in Wrongful Death Suit
The Denver City Police Department, including DCPD officer Ryan Taylor, argue they're "immune" aga…
-
Kiss the Cook Super Bowl Party Trays
Kiss the Cook Super Bowl Party Trays
-
A Horror Movie Reboot, A Sci-Fi Love Story and The Day The Music Died
A 2001 Horror movie returns to theaters, and a 16-year-old Martian returns to Earth. Also, Friday …
-
Driver Disturbed About Problematic Pavement
Some drivers across Lubbock are familiar with unraveling roadways in the Hub City.
-
Tech Rodeo gets youngest head coach
The Texas Tech Rodeo Team has a new head coach in town.
-
Tortilla Tossing Mystery; Do You Know How Tech's Tradition Started?
Texas Tech fans are known for creating one of the most hostile environments in all of college …
-
Protesting in Lubbock: What are the Policies?
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered peacefully in Lubbock Tuesday night to express opposition to …
-
Lawyer Questions Police Response to Lubbock Protest, Chief Defends Department
A lawyer for the woman arrested at an immigration protest on Tuesday said police mishandled the …
-
"Mini-shakers" coming to Wolfforth
The City of Wolfforth gave residents a "heads-up" Wednesday about some new equipment they might see…
-
The Days of Getting Free TSA PreCheck Are Almost Over
Starting this month, the agency's program will narrow its focus to those who have formally signed …
-
Sophomore Maddy Ainsley Leads Texas Tech Meat Judging Team to Victory
-
Plainview's Fair Theatre: A Cherished Landmark to the Town
-
Lubbock Community Supports Local Islamic Center
-
Willie McCool Scholarship Celebrates Accomplishments of International Student
-
Ex-LPD Officer Charged with Sexual Penetration of Minor in Clovis
-
Rosa Parks Birthday Celebration
-
Policies and Procedures; Missing Persons Cases in Lubbock
-
Neighborhood Noise Woes
-
Neighbors on 114th Speak Out Against Plans for Apartments
-
Lubbock's Old County Jail Bought by Tulsa Businessman
-
LCU Homecoming Doubleheader to Broadcast Nationally
-
Lubbock Churches Share Differing Views Toward Travel Ban
-
Lamesa High School Students Sign Letter Of Intent
-
Parents of Fallen Hero Remembers Their Son on the Anniversary of the…
-
Texas Tech Completes 2017 Class on National Signing Day
-
Fate, Family Bring South Plains Standouts to Texas Tech
-
Texas Tech Trounces LSU, 77-64
-
Texas Tech Football Announces Staff Changes
-
Texas Tech Basketball Needs 'More Grit' Starting at No. 5 Baylor
-
SPC's Webster Has Thirteen Assists in Texans Win Over Midland College
-
LCU Chaps Cruise in Second Half to Win Big Over A&M International
-
The LCU Lady Chaps Return Home in Style with Big Win
-
South Plains College Lady Texans Make Short Work of Midland College
-
Where Are They Now: Jerry Gray
-
From Crisis to Courage to College: Local Athlete Scores Mom's Dream
-
High School Athletes Across The South Plains Sign on the Dotted Line
-
Texas Tech Signs a Class of Nineteen for 2017
-
Wayland Baptist Signs Twenty Two
Now Loading......
KLBK Facebook
KLBK Twitter
KAMC on Facebook
KAMC Twitter
Everything Lubbock iPhone App
Everything Lubbock Android App