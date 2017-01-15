-
Update: Water Service Restored in Amherst; Boil Water Notice Remains in Place
City of Lubbock Offices & Services Closed Monday, January 16 for the MLK Holiday
Ride Citibus for Free on Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 16
Northbound Upland Avenue Closure Scheduled Starting Tuesday, January 17
4th Annual Scottish Ceilidh & Robert Burns Supper to be Held on Saturday, January 28
Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board to Name New Elementary School on Thursday
Construction of the campus is funded by the district's May 2016 bond package.
KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 1.16.17
The latest weather forecast from KAMC Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Scott.
KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 01.15.2017
The latest weather webcast from KAMC HD Storm Team Meteorologist Kevan Smith.
Lubbock Animal Emergency Clinic rescues pets lost in severe weather
In the frenzy of severe weather the South Plains experienced last weekend, some household pets got …
Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (1/15/17)
Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 …
Enhanced Mobility Program Seeks Input From Riders and the Public
A Lubbock workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m., on Wednesday, January 18, at South Plains Association …
Coalition of Community Assistance Volunteers, Inc. of Lubbock, Announces…
The tax preparation service is free for qualifying individuals and families and will be available …
KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 01.14.2017
The latest weather webcast from KAMC HD Storm Team Meteorologist Kevan Smith.
City of Lubbock to Treat Overpasses for Possible Icing Saturday Night &…
Members of the Streets Department continue to monitor weather conditions and will mobilize ahead of…
Emergency Crews Dispatched to Traffic Accident Involving a Pedestrian…
The incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 57th Street and Vicksburg Avenue.
Magical Miniatures: Building a Miniature Workshop Presented by Pat Maines
Participants will work with Mrs. Maines on the basic structure, then will be turned loose to let …
The Buddy Holly Center Presents Tie Dye Workshop on Saturday, January 21
Ages 8 and up are encouraged to come “get your groovy on” during this fun-filled workshop!
Quail Management Symposium Set for February 9 at the National Ranching…
The program will emphasize practical steps to lessen quail population decline in drought years.
The Silent Wings Museum Presents Model Rocket Workshop
The cost is $20 for the workshop. You must pre-register by 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 26. For more…
New Mexico State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Lea County Sunday Morning
Officer-Involved Shooting in North San Angelo Neighborhood Friday, Texas…
Gun-Related Bills, Lobbyists Fill Texas Capitol
Two Vehicle Crash in Gaines County Results in One Fatality
Bills filed to help students who fail STAAR Exams Graduate
DPS Marks National AMBER Alert Awareness Day
Ride From Stranger Leads to Kidnapping, "Could Have Been a Lot Worse"
Amarillo Man Shot in the Face, 2nd Man Arrested
Xcel Energy seeks adjustment in Texas fuel costs
Texas lawmakers asking feds to pay back $2.8 billion for border security
Amber Alert Issued for Three Missing Children
Police: Driver Who Killed Abilene Christian University Student Was Intoxicated
Midland Police Sergeant Resigns Amid Assault Investigation
Texas' 85th Legislative Session Begins
World to Davos: 'Work for the people'
There's a lot of anger out there.Anger directed at multinational corporations. Anger at politicians…
The Saudi women afraid to go home
"This is it," Arwa said as she sat in the US immigration office on the outskirts of Houston, Texas …
Mexico club shooting: 5 killed after gunfire erupts at festival
Gunfire erupted early Monday at a club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, leaving at least five people …
Women's March on Washington: What you need to know
The original Facebook post quickly went viral and now organizers are anticipating 200,000 could …
Trump tweets MLK salute, will meet with son
After a weekend clash with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, President-elect Donald Trump on …
Eiffel Tower could get makeover
The Eiffel Tower could get a makeover as Paris bids for the 2024 Olympics.Mayor Anne Hidalgo is …
The 14 Trump tweets that defined his high-stakes week
Later this week, Donald Trump will place his hand on a Bible and take the oath to become president …
Oman accepts 10 Guantanamo detainees
Oman has taken in 10 detainees from Guantanamo Bay, the sultanate's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has…
Mango chutney chicken salad
Mangos are the most consumed fruit in the world -- and for good reason! One taste of this ambrosial…
Sunken, 600-year-old Buddha emerges in China
A 600-year-old Buddha statue has been discovered in a reservoir in east China's Jiangxi Province …
Orlando shootings: Markeith Loyd stays out of reach
It's been 34 days since Markeith Loyd allegedly shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend in …
Trump rattles NATO with 'obsolete' blast
Donald Trump's accusation that NATO is "obsolete" has led to "astonishment and agitation" within …
One of FBI's Most Wanted captured in Texas
A double homicide suspect on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list was captured Sunday morning after …
Ice coats Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri
The major winter storm affecting parts of the central United States and upper Midwest will continue…
Chargers Announce Hiring of Anthony Lynn
A day after relocating to Los Angeles, the Chargers have hired Anthony Lynn as their new head coach.
Weekend Ice Storm Glazes Central US
More than 30 million Americans are under some type of wintry watch, warning or advisory from the …
6 in 10 Americans Don't Have $500 in Savings
Nearly six in 10 Americans don't have enough savings to cover a $500 or $1,000 unplanned expense, …
POLICE: Florida Man had sexual relations with pit bull more than 100…
A Florida man was arrested this week for reportedly having sexual relations with the family pet.
Veteran's Tombstone Returned to Local Family
A tombstone belonging to an Army veteran, discovered at a mobile home park, was returned to the …
LPD: Synthetic Marijuana Sales Hurting Lubbock and its Homeless Citizens
As the Lubbock Police Homeless Outreach Team approaches the one-year anniversary since the launch …
Overcoming Fear of Terror, Finding Fear in a New Terror, and Don't Fear,…
Mark Wahlberg stars in Patriots Day, and a new Boogie Man come to movie theaters. Plus, one more …
Lady Raiders Knock Off No. 18 West Virginia
Texas Tech fought off its own slow start and a furious rally from West Virginia to beat the …
Local Bus Driver Calls Out 'Red Light Runners'
A Lubbock bus driver said she has recorded more than two dozen motorists cruising past her school …
How Are Children Lured into Sex Trafficking?
After a Lubbock man, Dimitrise Lyght was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a federal indictment for …
Farmers prepare for freezing rain
Colder temperatures are expected to roll into the Lubbock area on Friday, bringing freezing …
Trump Calls Unsubstantiated Russia Allegations 'Nonsense'
President-elect Donald Trump called the new unsubstantiated allegations that Russia is in …
Trump to Nominate David Shulkin for Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Trump made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday morning in New York.
Phoenix's Proposed "Shoot a Snake" Bill Causing Controversy
Press Corps Pushes Back Against Possible White House Eviction
3,391 Firearms Discovered in Carry-On Bags in 2016, TSA Says
Famed Ringling Bros. Circus Closing After More Than 100 Years
Carrie Fisher Will Not Be Digitally Recreated in Upcoming Star Wars…
Delayed Tax Refunds Spur Loans to Cover Shortfall
Lady Liberty Will be Depicted as Black Woman on New Coin, Treasury Says
Governor Abbott Declared Today Amber Alert Awareness Day
5th Annual Women's Health Seminar
Lubbock Moonlight Musicals Presents "Tarzan"
Speaker Series with Major Dan Rooney
MIT Freshman Creates Smart Gun
LifeGift Reaches Record Amount of Donors, Transplants
Local Computer Expert Describes New Hacking Method In West Texas
Chargers Announce Hiring of Anthony Lynn
Tech QB Mahomes Enters 2017 NFL Draft
Texas Tech QB Jett Duffey Suspended by University
Livingston's Late Three Lifts Tech Past No. 7 West Virginia
Patrick Mahomes to Hold Press Conference Tuesday Morning
No Magic on the Road, Sooners Take Down Red Raiders
Lady Raiders Get Down Early, Fall to #22 Oklahoma
Texas Tech Falls at Oklahoma 84-75, Third-Straight Big 12 Road Loss
No. 22 Sooners Smoke Lady Raiders in Norman, 66-45
Cowboys O-Line Will Be Key to Success Against Green Bay
Levelland Sweeps Double Header Over Lamesa
Coronado Tips Off Against Lubbock Cooper
Brownfield Takes on Estacado at Home
Former Red Raider Lynn Reported to Have Landed Chargers Head Coaching Job
