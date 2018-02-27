Ag Journal February 26th: Ag Events

LUBBOCK, Texas - Here is a quick look at the upcoming Ag events on the South Plains:

On National Ag Day - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will be recognizing the agriculture community through the Salute To Ag luncheon. This will be at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture on March 20th at 11:30AM. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at lubbockchamber.com or at 806.761.7000.

Also don't forget the Permian Basin Cotton Conference is this Thursday at Howard College at the G.C. Broughton Jr. Ag Complex in Big Spring. Call 432.264.2236 for more information.