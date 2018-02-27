Healthcast : A Study on Childhood Obesity

LUBBOCK, TX - The epidemic of childhood obesity continues to get worse. A study in the journal Pediatrics found rates of overweight children are increasing in all age groups. Researchers said more than 41-percent of teenagers between ages 16 and 19 are obese.

For the first time in ten years, the American Academy of Pediatrics updated medical guidelines for treating adolescent depression. The new recommendations included depression screening for children ages 12 and older. They suggest including family members in a teenager's mental health treatment. As many as one in five adolescents experience depression.

One way to prevent depression could be with a healthier diet. A study at Rush University found the foods that have been shown to reduce the risk of stroke may also reduce the risk of depression by as much as 11-percent. The diet includes vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, as well as low fat dairy products and cutting back on sugary foods.

Sources :

1 - Pediatrics

2 - Pediatrics

3 - American Academy of Neurology's 70th Annual Meeting

