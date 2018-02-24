Healthcast : Studying A Link Between Tears & Parkinson's Disease

LUBBOCK, TX - Tears may help diagnose Parkinson's disease. New research from the American Academy of Neurology meeting found differences in the levels of a protein in the tears of people with and without the disease. Researchers said they studied tears because Parkinson's affects nerve function, because the tear gland is stimulated by nerves.

Children from low income areas have higher rates of death and higher hospital costs after heart surgery. That's according a national study from Columbia University Medical Center. The study looked at more than 86,000 kids with congenital heart disease.

A new smart phone app could help patients lower the chances of being readmitted to the hospital after a heart attack. The "Corrie" app is designed to educate patients about heart disease when they leave the hospital and allows them to track their medications and doctors' appointments. Johns Hopkins researchers said they are working with other hospitals to bring the app to more patients.

