City Council Hears Concerns About Animal Shelter

LUBBOCK, TX - People packed City Hall Thursday night calling for a change in how the city handles its animals.

While there was no action item on the City Council meeting agenda concerning Animal Services, the current director gave a presentation during an earlier work session. In response, dozens of people came out to speak before the council.

They asked the council to consider more low-cost spaying and neutering options to help with animal overpopulation and to consider lowering the current euthanasia-rate for animals coming through the shelter doors. Many attendees said they are hoping to achieve a 90 percent save rate in the future.

"I think people weren't paying attention to what was happening, but now that we know what's happening, we love our animals, and we will turn this around," Winnie Sikes said.

Camelia Wierzba said she feels like the city was receptive of their message.

"I feel like now we are on the same page," Wierzba said.

Activist Lorri Michel from Texas Pets Alive! came up from Austin to speak out. She said all it takes is a mindset change.

"The focus had been a focus on gathering, controlling and killing as a matter of public safety. The focus now needs to dramatically shift to a matter of protecting and saving." Michel said. "It can be done."