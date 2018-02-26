LUBBOCK, TX - A baby's sonogram photo is the last think you would expect to find when you open the glove compartment of your new, used car. For one couple, that is exactly what happened.

In October 2017, Yvette Grandos and her husband Jonathan Aguilar purchased a used vehicle. Having a question about their car, they opened the glove compartment to consult the user manual. Inside the user manual was a sonogram from the previous owner's family.

"I have four kids of my own and to me, losing a baby sonogram is losing a precious moment," said Yvette Grandos, the woman who returned the photo.

After months of holding onto the photo not sure if posting it on social media would help, she finally decided to post on the Facebook page "Lubbock Helping Lubbock," in hopes of finding the mother who lost this special memory.

"Little did I know everyone started responding," said Grandos.

Within minutes, they found the mother whom the picture belonged, said Jonathan Aguilar.

Grandos remembered the mother's expression after being reunited with the photo, saying it was a "great experience giving them back to her and seeing her happy like that.