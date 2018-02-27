Five Years Later: Maegan Hembree's Family Searches for Answers

LUBBOCK, TX - Five years after Maegan Hembree went missing, her family is still searching for answers.

"We can't just let this get shoved over as a cold case," Maegan's mother Robbie said. "We have to keep reminding them she is not forgotten, and this is not settled. This is not over."

On February 26, 2013, Maegan Hembree left her home in Smyer to drive to a friend's house in Lubbock. She never made it. Her car was later found in Lubbock County.

The family met with detectives Monday about the case on the somber anniversary. They said they've been in contact with investigators for the past five years.

"We are going to continue," her father Jerry said. "Until there's a resolution, until something is done, until... I mean as long as we can. However long it takes."

But Robbie added, "I never dreamed it would be five years."

They said they're hoping for some answers to bring closure and peace, but it is their faith that keeps them going in the meantime.

"We need answers," Jerry said. "We need Maegan."

"It's almost like God is the knot at the end of the rope, and He sees us through these things," Jerry said. "The darkest of times."

The man she was last seen with, Michael Todd Ramsey, 50, was spotted in a vehicle with her around the time of her disappearance. He named as a person of interest in the case. Now he is being held in Van Zandt County on unrelated charges.

The Hembree family believes he knows what happened to Maegan, but that someone else out there knows too. They are asking anyone with information to come forward to county authorities.

