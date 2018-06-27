Individuals charged in drug conspiracy bust face court Video

Lubbock, Texas - About a dozen individuals who were indicted for conspiracy to distribute and possess narcotics faced a federal judge on Wednesday for their respective hearings.

Among the individuals in court, Alejandro Castillo attended his preliminary hearing after being charged with possession and intent to distribute cocaine.

In the hearing, a DEA agent on the case detailed events leading up to Castillo's arrest, which the agent said included possible links to prior drug exchange operations. In early June, the DEA agent said Castillo was seen leaving the home of another allegedly involved individual, Eduardo Cruz, also known as "Lalo." The DEA said he left with a package.

According to reports, Castillo was pulled over for a traffic violation, when a deputy later found a loaded handgun, about 386 grams of cocaine and almost $3,000. In court, Castillo was not granted bail, remaining in the custody of U.S. Marshall.

Also in court, two individuals, Kim Herrera and Jessica Deleon, were granted bail.

Juana Sanchez and Antonio Alvarez, waived their right to their detention hearing.

These individuals will return to court on August 13.

Also in court, four individuals are still awaiting their arraignment and detention hearings while two were granted continuance.

