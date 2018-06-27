KAMC News

Individuals charged in drug conspiracy bust face court

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 06:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 06:49 PM CDT

Individuals charged in drug conspiracy bust face court

Lubbock, Texas - About a dozen individuals who were indicted for conspiracy to distribute and possess narcotics faced a federal judge on Wednesday for their respective hearings.

Among the individuals in court, Alejandro Castillo attended his preliminary hearing after being charged with possession and intent to distribute cocaine.

In the hearing, a DEA agent on the case detailed events leading up to Castillo's arrest, which the agent said included possible links to prior drug exchange operations. In early June, the DEA agent  said Castillo was seen leaving the home of another allegedly involved individual, Eduardo Cruz, also known as "Lalo." The DEA said he left with a package.

According to reports, Castillo was pulled over for a traffic violation, when a deputy later found a loaded handgun, about 386 grams of cocaine and almost $3,000. In court, Castillo was not granted bail, remaining in the custody of U.S. Marshall.

Also in court, two individuals, Kim Herrera and Jessica Deleon, were granted bail. 

Juana Sanchez and Antonio Alvarez, waived their right to their detention hearing.

These individuals will return to court on August 13.

Also in court, four individuals are still awaiting their arraignment and detention hearings while two were granted continuance.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected