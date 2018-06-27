Kiss The Cook: Multi-Grain Broccoli Slaw with Honey Mustard Dressing
LUBBOCK, TX - Multi-Grain Broccoli Slaw with Honey Mustard Dressing
Ingredients
* 1 bag broccoli slaw mix
* 1 cup Multi-Grain Rice Blend (pre-cooked)
* 2 tablespoons partially freeze dried chopped basil (found in Produce)
* ½ cup sliced almonds
* ¾ cup honey mustard dressing
Instructions
1. In a large bowl, toss all ingredients together.
2. Cover and refrigerator for about an hour before serving to let the flavors blend together.
