Kiss The Cook: Multi-Grain Broccoli Slaw with Honey Mustard Dressing

LUBBOCK, TX - Multi-Grain Broccoli Slaw with Honey Mustard Dressing

Ingredients

* 1 bag broccoli slaw mix

* 1 cup Multi-Grain Rice Blend (pre-cooked)

* 2 tablespoons partially freeze dried chopped basil (found in Produce)

* ½ cup sliced almonds

* ¾ cup honey mustard dressing

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, toss all ingredients together.

2. Cover and refrigerator for about an hour before serving to let the flavors blend together.