Kiss The Cook: Multi-Grain Broccoli Slaw with Honey Mustard Dressing

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 08:32 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 08:32 PM CDT

LUBBOCK, TX - Multi-Grain Broccoli Slaw with Honey Mustard Dressing

 

Ingredients

* 1 bag broccoli slaw mix

* 1 cup Multi-Grain Rice Blend (pre-cooked)

* 2 tablespoons partially freeze dried chopped basil (found in Produce)

* ½ cup sliced almonds

* ¾ cup honey mustard dressing

 

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, toss all ingredients together.

2. Cover and refrigerator for about an hour before serving to let the flavors blend together.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


