MedMinute: People with HIV unaware of infections

LUBBOCK, Texas - Updated guidelines on the risk of osteoporosis suggest women 65 years and older be screened with a bone measurement test to prevent fractures. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force also suggested screening for postmenopausal women younger than 65 if they are at increased risk.

For patients with hip fractures, a new study found that spending more time in rehab may not lead to better long-term health. Researchers at Brown University tracked patients who spent an average of 31 days in nursing homes after hip fractures, compared with those who spent 25 days. The shorter treatment led to slightly better outcomes.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control said substantial numbers of people with HIV are unaware of their infections because they were not offered testing by their clinicians. The CDC recommended people at high risk, including gay men and drug users, be tested for HIV at least once a year.

