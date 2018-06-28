Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas - The following is news release from the Lubbock Police Department:
Lubbock Police Officers were called to the area of 11th and Slide Road, just after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 28th, following reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Laura Reynolds, was placed under arrest for DWI and was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
At this time, it appears the victim was riding a bicycle southbound on Slide Road when the victim was struck by the passenger vehicle driven by Reynolds.
An investigation is on-going.
More Stories
-
A Crosby County Sheriff's officer joining in on the fun of the…
-
Lubbock hospitals received a special delivery from a girl who gives…
-
About a dozen individuals who were indicted for conspiracy to…