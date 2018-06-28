KAMC News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Central Lubbock

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 06:12 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 06:20 AM CDT

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas - The following is  news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

 Lubbock Police Officers were called to the area of 11th and Slide Road, just after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 28th,  following reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. 

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Laura Reynolds, was placed under arrest for DWI and was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. 

At this time, it appears the victim was riding a bicycle southbound on Slide Road when the victim was struck by the passenger vehicle driven by Reynolds.  

An investigation is on-going. 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected