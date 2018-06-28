Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Central Lubbock Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - The following is news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the area of 11th and Slide Road, just after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 28th, following reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Laura Reynolds, was placed under arrest for DWI and was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

At this time, it appears the victim was riding a bicycle southbound on Slide Road when the victim was struck by the passenger vehicle driven by Reynolds.

An investigation is on-going.