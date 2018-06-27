Shallowater family uses cannabis oil to treat daughter's seizures, hopes for FDA approval soon Video

SHALLOWATER, Texas - Cannabidiol oil being used to treat seizures is nothing new, but it only technically became legal in Texas in recent years and only for certain medical reasons.

Now, the FDA has approved its use for two additional seizure-inducing diseases. A Shallowater family is hoping that list expands by one soon to help their 8-year-old daughter.

Just a year ago, Kadi Mulanax was having up to 26 seizures a week. She suffers from a genetic disorder called tuberous sclerosis.

"We used to to have to be beside her at all times to make sure she didn't drop and have a seizure," Kadi's mom Laci said.

After just eight months on a FDA trial using CBD oil to help control Kadi's seizures, her seizure count has now drastically dropped. In a normal week, Kadi will have anywhere from five to 12 seizures.

"To have a seizure-free day, it feels like you hit the lotto," said Brooks, Kadi's dad.

Recently the FDA approved the use of CBD oil for two different diseases that cause seizures. Although Kadi's diagnosis didn't make the list, her parents hope it is a step in the right direction.

"It kind of seems, in a sense, a taboo has been lifted a little bit. People are realizing there's a real benefit to it as it pertains to seizures. It's unmeasurable how much to mean to us," said Brooks Mulanax.

Before CBD oil, Kadi was on a long list of medicine, which her dad said caused a zombie-like state.

"(On CBD oil), it's been a complete 180 in her behavior, demeanor, personality. She's back to being the kid we knew," said Brooks.

The Mulanax family wants to stress this isn't having a child smoke marijuana, but instead taking a pure form for medical use.

"The benefits we've seen, they greatly out number potential risks or side effects," said Brooks.

The Mulanaxes are still in the middle of their FDA trial studying the use of CBD oil, but they are hopeful things are going in the right direction.

"There are so many potential people to benefit from this. It's done wonders for us," he said.