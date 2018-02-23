TTU Cheer Prepares for National Spotlight During ESPN's College GameDay

LUBBOCK, TX - The national spotlight will be on the Hub City this weekend as Texas Tech Men's Basketball prepares to take on the Kansas Jayhawks, and ESPN's College GameDay will be here to capture all the action. It is not just the basketball team that needs to get ready.

The National Champion Texas Tech Cheer squad will have the best seat in the house for the game, but they will also be featured during College GameDay.

The squads will be on the floor during the show doing their traditional game day routines and chants to encourage the crowd. Head Coach Bruce Bills said being featured on a show like this is great preparation for them as they hope to defend their national title this year.

"We treat each game day as a national championship opportunity in front of our crowd as well as on national TV," Bills said. "A lot of times, whatever channel we have played on, we have been on the background and we want to make sure we are representing the university and the basketball program well."

College GameDay starts at 10 a.m. on ESPN. The doors to the United Supermarkets Arena open at 8:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public to attend.