West Texas law enforcement officer joins viral lip-sync battle Video

LUBBOCK, TX - A Crosby County patrol sergeant joined in on the fun of a recent viral sensation where law enforcement officers record themselves lip syncing to songs in their patrol cars.

It started with a San Antonio-area officer singing to the Backstreet Boys, and it quickly went viral. Other agencies joined in on the fun with lip sync versions of Selena and Destiny's Child.

Crosby County Sheriff Patrol Sergeant Adam Ortiz decided to add a little West Texas spin to the trend and sang one of his favorite Jason Aldean songs.

"I did a little country, I love country," Ortiz said. "I grew up in West Texas. I thought it fit the script."

He said with his stressful job, it's a nice change of pace to do something fun.

"To show people have personalities, we have a fun side, it isn't always about being serious," he said.

The video also helps to show the other side of law enforcement, Ortiz said.