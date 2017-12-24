Friends of Murdered Lubbock Man Speak Out

LUBBOCK, TX - Lubbock Police responded to a call of shots fired that led them to find 38-year-old Landon Terry with life threatening injuries early Friday morning. Terry was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died.

Friends of Terry said they couldn't believe the news when they found out the father of three was murdered.

"I'm just heart broken because I wont have someone to call anymore," Tammy Lynn, a friend of Terry said.

Lynn said Terry was a great friend but an even better father.

"'Landon was one of those guys that I could give the 'Father Of The Year' award to year after year. He cared so much for his kids and you can see that by just looking at his Facebook,'" Lynn said.

Terry's childhood friend Travis Harris setup a GoFundMe for Terry's sons. If you would like to help out click HERE.