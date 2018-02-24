Law Enforcement Warns of Phone Scams

Lubbock, TX - Phone scammers are at it again, and law enforcement are speaking out to make sure you don't fall for it. The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office says with tax season in full swing, they have heard about these calls more and more.

"It kind of freaks you out when somebody says that they have a warrant out for your arrest because, I mean, I do not have a warrant out for my arrest. It's almost funny," said Teresa Cain, who received a call saying she had a warrant out for her arrest.

Cain said she was not worried when she received the phone call because she knew she had done nothing wrong.

"Normally when I get these calls, I just hang up or delete them because they're just stupid calls just trying to get a reaction. And, they want somebody to pick up the phone so they can talk to them," said Cain.

The phone call said, "It has been considered an intentionally fraud and lawsuit has been filed under your name by the United States Government."

The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff's Office say they have received several reports of similar calls with suspects using multiple local phone numbers. They want to remind the public if you receive this call or anything like it, hang up and report it to the police.

"Just don't answer it or block it. Or whatever. Because if some little person was living by themselves, it would be very scary, and you don't know who's out there," said Cain.