Major Headliners Bringing More Tourism to Hub City

LUBBOCK, TX - For the first time since 2004, Metallica is coming back to the Lubbock and will hit the stage at the United Supermarkets Arena, March 2, 2019 as part of the "Worldwired Tour."

Lubbock is one of only two Texas cities on the tour list -- exciting news not only for fans, but also for the City of Lubbock as a whole as headliners continue to bring more tourism to the Hub City. Since 1999, the United Supermarkets Arena has hosted everything from music legends of all genres, They include olympic gymnasts, the Red Raiders basketball teams, and various entertainment such as the Blue Man Group, Harlem Globetrotters, WWE, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and more.

Cindy Harper, Associate Director of the United Supermarkets Arena, explained that as crowds make their way to Lubbock for big events visitors are also checking in to Lubbock hotels, restaurants and shops.

"We've been busy from the get-go but these last couple of seasons have been really fun," Harper said.

She explained that typically her office will reach out to agents and representatives of big headliners to try and bring them to Lubbock. However, more recently big names have reached out to them directly instead to see if they can bring their talent to the USA.

"Tours reach out to us directly to check our available dates and that's kind of how this one evolved. The agent [for Metallica] contacted us directly and knew that they wanted to play Lubbock. They've taken notice of how supportive the community is of the events that we host and promoters and agents are taking notice of that and continuing to bring more which is really exciting."

Tickets for Metallica go on sale, Friday March 2. Tickets can be purchased at www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000 and in person at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat locations.

Related Story: Metallica Comes to Lubbock in 2019