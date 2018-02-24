New Park Coming to Lubbock

Lubbock, TX - A new play area is in the works to come to Lubbock. Alström Angels' Milestones Park will be Lubbock's first indoor play park.

"I know what my top two things are to eat are: junk food and sweets. So, I know I'm going to like that candy land," said Bryce Johnston. "I like to eat!"

Bryce is a spunky kid with a unique personality. She also has Alström Syndrome, which is a rare disease that affects multiple parts of her body. Her mom Cassie said taking her to parks was difficult.

"I'd take her to the park, and she couldn't see anything. If the wind was blowing, she was completely disoriented. It was a terrible experience. it was frustrating for her, frustrating for me. I didn't know how to help her really access all of the equipment," said Cassie Johnston, Alström Angels executive director and co-founder.

This is how the idea of Milestones Park came to life.

"There should be a place that is made with them in mind, so that they can access all of the equipment. It's all user friendly to them," said Cassie.

The city is donating the land to be used and they hope to break ground in 2019 at McAlister Park.

"Whether they're on two legs, a walker or two wheels, they will be able to access every single part of Milestones Park," said Cassie.

"'Cause if it's rainy outside, then we won't be able to go to the park. But if it is rainy, and we have the Alström Angels' park then we can go to the park when it's raining," said Bryce.

They've raised 80 percent of the funds needed to build the park. If you want to help the organization reach 100 percent, visit their website.