Survivor Of Attempted Murder-Suicide Speaks Out

LUBBOCK, TX - Brittney Webb said she and her then-boyfriend, Bo Cowling, were out celebrating the New Year before Cowling attempted to shoot her while killing himself.

"He walked around to my side of the bed and put his head to mine and then we both got shot with that one bullet," Webb said.

Webb said she had just moved in with Cowling five days before this happened. After she said he pulled the trigger and "woke up," she called 911.

"So I went into a medical mode and started packing his head and got on the phone with 911. I was doing everything I could to save him. I just knew I was injured because I could feel the bleeding feeling," Webb said.

Webb was taken to UMC where she said she stayed for a few days and had surgery on her head.

Despite what happened, Webb said she does not want Cowling's name to be remembered in vain.

"I feel like there is a lot of things I could say, but seeing him would be an amazing thing," Webb said.

