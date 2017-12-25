Trump and First Lady Take Calls From Children on NORAD's Santa Tracker Line

Photo from CBSNews.com

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (CBS NEWS) - Just hours before the Christmas holiday, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump participated in phones call with children through North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) as they continue to track Santa Claus' journey around the world as he delivers Christmas cheer.

The calls took place at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Sunday, where Mr. and Mrs. Trump fielded questions from children dialing into NORAD's phone line looking to see where Santa was on his journey.

NORAD offers an annual tracker for those interested in following Mr. Claus' trek before Christmas Day with live updates by phone, Facebook, Twitter and email. If you call 877-HI-NORAD, someone will give you an update.

The president was heard telling one child on the phone to come visit in Washington and see him in the Oval Office. Another, from Virginia, was heard telling the president he wanted building blocks.

"Oh, building blocks, that's what I always liked too. I predict that Santa will bring you building blocks, so many you can't use them all," Mr. Trump replied.

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted ahead of the call, saying she looked forward to "helping kids track Santa today with @NoradSanta!" She also wished a "very Merry Christmas Eve" to her followers.

Earlier, Mr. Trump held another phone call where he spoke to five U.S. military members overseas during the holiday season, thanking them for their service.



