1 Dead After 2-Vehicle Crash in Hale Co., DPS Says

HALE CENTER, TX - A two-vehicle crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hale County south of Hale Center, the Department of Public Safety said Monday.

A Nissan was traveling northbound on I-27 when it made contact with a GMC vehicle. The DPS said the Nissan was traveling at a high rate of speed, causing the GMC to "lose control, cross the median into the southbound lanes, and flip multiple times landing in the barrow ditch of the southbound lanes."

Two occupants of the GMC were ejected, DPS said.

Elizabeth Faragoza, 35, of Amarillo, was pronounced deceased at the scene, DPS said. Two children in the vehicle were taken to University Medical Center in stable condition.

The Nissan continued north on I-27. The driver, Samuel Perez Blount, 27, of Amarillo, was later stopped by Plainview Police, DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.