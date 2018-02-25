2018 Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals in Lubbock on March 3

(Photo provided by Wienerschnitzel)

(Photo provided by Wienerschnitzel)

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Amusement Park Inc.:

Every dog has its day. And in this case, the dog is a dachshund and the day is March 3 at the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals on the Texas Tech Rec Field at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

The Texas-sized competition pits dachshund against dachshund in a series of several preliminary races to see which super dogs move on to the final race to crown the 2018 Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals Lubbock Regional Champion.

"The Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals have something for everyone - from the fastest tiny-legged racing doxies in Texas to an appearance by The Delicious One, Wienerschnitzel's official mascot," said J.R. Galardi, president for Wienerschnitzel. "These races are some of my favorite celebrations of the year."

The first heats start at 10:00 a.m. and continues until 12:00 p.m., with the 2018 Wienerschnitzel Wiener National Lubbock Regional Champion race expected at approximately 3:30 p.m. during halftime at the Texas Tech University's men's basketball game against TCU at United Supermarkets Arena.

The winning pooch will take home a $500 prize and bragging rights as the Lubbock Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals Champion. Dog owners can register and learn more at www.wienerschnitzel.com/wienernationals/. Race registration is free, and available onsite March 3 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Admission to the heats at Texas Tech Rec Fields is free, and the final race at United Supermarkets Arena is included with a Texas Tech game ticket available at the Texas Tech Athletics Online Ticket office. General parking is $10 however free parking and shuttle service is available in the S-1 lot off Texas Tech Parkway.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. Having successfully carved out a niche with hot dogs, The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 331 stores in 10 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC.

(News release from Amusement Park Inc.)