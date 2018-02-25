29th Annual Mayors' Beans & Cornbread Luncheon on Friday, March 2

(Photo provided by Hospice of Lubbock)

(Photo provided by Hospice of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Hospice of Lubbock:

The 29th Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon, the largest fundraiser of the year for Hospice of Lubbock, will take place from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 2 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall. The luncheon is hosted by mayors from all over the region. Hospice of Lubbock serves 19 surrounding counties, including Parmer, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, Gaines, Dawson and Borden.

Beans, cornbread, dessert and drinks, catered by River Smith’s, will be served at the luncheon. Patrons may add a Klemke’s sausage link for $2. Live music will be provided by Caldwell Entertainment and the Cactus Theater featuring the Lubbock Texas Rhythm Machine. Dan Pope, Mayor of Lubbock said “This is one of the most special events I participate in each year. Hospice of Lubbock’s mission is to care for and give comfort to all, without exception. This event honors those families who have received the compassion that is shared by the caregivers and volunteers of Hospice of Lubbock.”

Luncheon tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or by calling either Hospice of

Lubbock, (806) 795-2751 or the Covenant Foundation at (806) 725-6020. Contact the Covenant

Foundation for Sponsorship Opportunities.

This fundraising event raises money for Hospice of Lubbock’s non-funded and under-funded hospice patients and families, Grief Recovery Center and Children’s Grief Camp each summer. Hospice of Lubbock is the region’s only nonprofit adult and pediatric hospice since 1987.

CONTACT :

Cheryl Presley, volunteer program coordinator, Hospice of Lubbock, (806) 795-2751 or cpresley@covhs.org; or, Heather McVay, Covenant Foundation, (806) 725-6089.

(News release from the Hospice of Lubbock)