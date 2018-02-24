Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed Joey Aguero

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image of Melvin Verner Keele from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image of Melvin Verner Keele from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Lubbock PD:

Melvin Keele, 46, is now in custody and charged with failure to stop and render aid in the hit and run crash that killed 18-year-old Joey Aguero.

Lubbock Police Accident Investigators, with the assistance of patrol officers, arrested Keele just before 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Inler Avenue.

On February 1st, Aguero was found deceased lying on the road near 7000 4th Street. It appeared Aguero had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Related Story: Victim Identified from Deadly Hit & Run Case

Through the course of the investigation, Accident Investigators followed up on leads and developed information on the possible driver who struck Aguero.

On Friday, February 23rd, investigators secured and served an arrest warrant for Keele.

This case remains under investigation by the Accident Investigation Unit.

(News release from Lubbock PD)

Image of Joey Aguero from family.