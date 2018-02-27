Brownfield ISD Assures Safety After Rumors Deemed Not Credible
BROWNFIELD, TX - Brownfield ISD issued a letter Monday to reassure Brownfield High School parents and students of their safety in response to a threatening rumor.
The district received information about a student's threatening comment to do harm to others at school Tuesday, according to the letter.
The Brownfield Police Department's investigation showed the threat was not credible, according to the letter.
Classes will run as scheduled Tuesday.
See the full letter below:
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
