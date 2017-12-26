City Offices Closed for New Year's Holiday 2018

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, TX (PRESS RELEASE) - The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Monday, January 1, 2017 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, January 2.

Residential Trash Collection

There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection service on Monday, January 1. Monday's normally scheduled dumpster and cart trash collection will be moved to Tuesday, and Tuesday's normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2. Thursday and Friday's scheduled collections, January 4 and 5, will not be affected.

Recycling

City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling and Citizen Convenience Stations will be closed on Monday, January 1. These stations are located at:

• 1631 84th Street

• 208 Municipal Drive

• 7308 Milwaukee Avenue

• 4307 Adrian Street

Landfill Operations

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, January 1 in observance of the New Year holiday.

All facilities will resume normal operations on Tuesday, January 2.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 2.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed on Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 2.

Community Centers

City of Lubbock Community Centers and Adult Activity Centers will be closed on Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 2.

(Press release from City of Lubbock)