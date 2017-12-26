City Offices Closed for New Year's Holiday 2018
City of Lubbock offices will be closed Monday, January 1, 2017 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, January 2.
Residential Trash Collection
There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection service on Monday, January 1. Monday's normally scheduled dumpster and cart trash collection will be moved to Tuesday, and Tuesday's normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2. Thursday and Friday's scheduled collections, January 4 and 5, will not be affected.
Recycling
City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling and Citizen Convenience Stations will be closed on Monday, January 1. These stations are located at:
• 1631 84th Street
• 208 Municipal Drive
• 7308 Milwaukee Avenue
• 4307 Adrian Street
Landfill Operations
The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, January 1 in observance of the New Year holiday.
All facilities will resume normal operations on Tuesday, January 2.
Libraries
All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 2.
Cultural Facilities
The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed on Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 2.
Community Centers
City of Lubbock Community Centers and Adult Activity Centers will be closed on Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 2.
