Community Meeting Being Held Tuesday in Lamesa Concerning Large-Scale Solar Project

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo from OCI Solar Power LLC)

SAN ANTONIO, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from OCI Solar Power LLC:

OCI Solar Power, along with the RES Group and BNB Renewable Energy, would like to invite members of the public in and around Lamesa to attend a community meeting regarding Project Ivory, a planned 50 MWac solar project.

"We are excited to begin another large-scale solar project, this one in Dawson County," said Charles Kim, President and CEO of OCI Solar Power. "Not only will Project Ivory change the landscape of the area but, more importantly, it is going to provide reliable, renewable, and more affordable energy to thousands of families."

Project Ivory, which will be located southwest of the town of Lamesa, will include approximately 197,000 solar modules on single-axis trackers and provide energy to about 35,000 homes through Oncor Electric Delivery. Construction of the solar array will begin in March and should be completed in November.

To learn more about the project, meet company representatives, and have your questions answered, community members are invited to the:

Project Ivory Community Meeting

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Dal Paso Museum

310 South 1st St., Lamesa, TX 79331

9:30 a.m.

OCI Solar Power LLC

OCI Solar Power is a leader in the solar power industry. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, OCI Solar Power develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic (PV) facilities, specializing in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects.

(News Eelease from OCI Solar Power LLC)

