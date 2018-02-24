Covenant Health to Host 5th Annual Colonoscopy Clinic in March

Photo from MGN Online

LUBBOCK, TX - The following is a news release from Covenant Health:

People over the age of 50, or who have a family history of colon cancer, may be in need of a colonoscopy. March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and this event marks the fifth annual free Colonoscopy Clinic provided by Covenant Health.

The clinic will be held March 24th at the new state of the art, Covenant Endoscopy Center, located at 3610 21st St. A community of Board Certified Gastroenterologists will perform the exam. Those interested must call (806) 725-7448 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, to be screened for qualification for this preventive procedure. The qualification screening deadline is March 6; space is limited.

Colorectal screening tests can detect tiny polyps which are abnormal growths in both the rectum and colon. Colon cancer is one of the leading preventable cancers by early detection. Although diagnosis is possible at an early stage, many people delay seeking medical care because they may be embarrassed, fearful, or have limited financial resources. Colon cancer risk increases after age 50.

Criteria for qualifying patients include: being at least 50 years of age or have a family history of colon cancer, have not previously had a colonoscopy, and must qualify for financial assistance. All materials, including anesthesia and colon prep kits, will be provided.

This event is part of the Colon Cancer Awareness Program sponsored in part by Covenant Health.

