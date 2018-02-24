D-BAT Lubbock Partners with Team Luk3 Hope for Minds with #100Swings for 100 Days Event

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

D-BAT Lubbock is proud to partner with Team Luk3 Hope for Minds to raise brain injury awareness and support with our first annual #100Swings for 100 days event.

The event will begin on March 19, and during the 100 Days, 50 percent of all #100Swings proceeds will be donated to Team Luk3 Hope for Minds.

The 100 swings for 100 days idea was started by 12-year-old Grayson Sparr of Rhode Island, for 100 straight days Grayson took 100 swings to help raise money and awareness for Team Luk3. By the end of his journey Grayson’s story was picked up by local and eventually national media.

Any baseball or softball player who wants to participate can register between March 5 – 18 online at www.hope4minds.org or at the Lubbock D-BAT location (6104 45th Street).

The #100Swings event will culminate with a special day where participants get to take their final 3 swings on the Texas Tech Baseball Field July 1. D-BAT is looking forward to watching baseball and softball players improve their skills while supporting a cause that is close to our hearts.

Facts About the Organizations

D-BAT stands for Developing Beliefs Attitudes and Traditions and is the Premier Baseball and Softball training facility in the country. In addition to private baseball and softball lessons, we offer pitching machines with real baseballs and softballs, a fully-stocked pro shop, over 50 camps/clinics and more. D-BAT is in Lubbock at 6104 45th Street, Lubbock, Texas; 806-788-1402. Since its inception 4 years ago D-BAT Lubbock has helped produce over 50 college and 10 MLB affiliated players. For more information visit their website www.dbatlubbock.com

On July 28th, 2015 Luke Siegel was injured in a golf cart accident. Luke suffered head and chest trauma, resulting in a traumatic and anoxic brain injury. On January 17th, 2017 Tim Siegel, Luke’s father, started the Team Luk3 non-profit organization. Team Luk3’s mission statement is to enrich the lives of children and give hope to their families through support and education. Since its creation the non-profit has been able to help countless families with financial and emotional support. On January 1st, 2018 Team Luk3 joined “hope for minds” to form one unified foundation. “Team Luk3 Hope for Minds is so appreciative of D-BAT and their support. We hope several kids participate to better themselves athletically and to support kids with brain injuries like Luke.” For more information on the foundation or to donate visit their website at www.hope4minds.org.

March is National Brain Injury Awareness Month. Each year an estimated 2.5 million children and adults sustain a traumatic brain injury in the United States.

