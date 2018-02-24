Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins Celebrating Grand Opening of 114th & Quaker Location Saturday
Free Coffee and 99¢ Ice Cream Offer
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Alliance Marketing Partners:
WHAT:
Dunkin' Donuts will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 24 for its newest restaurant in Lubbock at 11435 Quaker Ave.
All day, the restaurant will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee to guests, as well as a 99-cent Baskin-Robins kid's ice cream scoop*. Guests will also have the chance to enter a raffle to win two tickets to an upcoming Thomas Rhett concert.
Other activities will include free donut decorating, face painting, a balloon artist, a magician and appearances from Dunkin' Donuts mascots Cuppy and Sprinkles.
Cheerleaders from local Lubbock Cooper High School will also be in attendance from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The new location is open seven days a week from 5:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. and employs 25 crew members. The 2400 square-foot restaurant has a large sit-down cafe, free Wi-Fi, and a convenient drive-thru. This is the fourth location to open in Lubbock.
*Coffee and ice cream scoop offers are limited to one per customer
WHEN:
Saturday, February 24 | 5:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
WHERE:
11435 Quaker Ave, Lubbock TX 79423
About Dunkin' Donuts
Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned the No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 11 years running. The company has more than 12,300 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
(News Release from Alliance Marketing Partners)
