Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins Celebrating Grand Opening of 114th & Quaker Location Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Alliance Marketing Partners:

WHAT :

Dunkin' Donuts will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 24 for its newest restaurant in Lubbock at 11435 Quaker Ave.

All day, the restaurant will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee to guests, as well as a 99-cent Baskin-Robins kid's ice cream scoop*. Guests will also have the chance to enter a raffle to win two tickets to an upcoming Thomas Rhett concert.

Other activities will include free donut decorating, face painting, a balloon artist, a magician and appearances from Dunkin' Donuts mascots Cuppy and Sprinkles.

Cheerleaders from local Lubbock Cooper High School will also be in attendance from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The new location is open seven days a week from 5:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. and employs 25 crew members. The 2400 square-foot restaurant has a large sit-down cafe, free Wi-Fi, and a convenient drive-thru. This is the fourth location to open in Lubbock.

*Coffee and ice cream scoop offers are limited to one per customer

WHEN :

Saturday, February 24 | 5:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

WHERE :

11435 Quaker Ave, Lubbock TX 79423