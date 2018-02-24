EMS Responds to Local Elementary School, Students Exposed to Pepper Spray

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, TX - EMS responded to Lubbock-Cooper Elementary School South at about 4 p.m. Friday.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD said in a statement that the incident occurred during a YWCA-sponsored after-school care program at the school.

The YWCA told EverythingLubbock.com that a female staffer had personal pepper spray on her keychain.

A child who was “curious” made it go off on accident, according to the YWCA.

EMS was called as precautionary to check all the kids out, according to the YWCA. No one was taken to the hospital, but one child did have to wash his eyes out.

The following is a statement from LCISD: