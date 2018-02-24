EMS Responds to Local Elementary School, Students Exposed to Pepper Spray

Update: Information from YWCA and Lubbock-Cooper ISD statement.

By: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 04:34 PM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 06:31 PM CST

LUBBOCK, TX - EMS responded to Lubbock-Cooper Elementary School South at about 4 p.m. Friday.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD said in a statement that the incident occurred during a YWCA-sponsored after-school care program at the school.

The YWCA told EverythingLubbock.com that a female staffer had personal pepper spray on her keychain.

A child who was “curious” made it go off on accident, according to the YWCA.

EMS was called as precautionary to check all the kids out, according to the YWCA. No one was taken to the hospital, but one child did have to wash his eyes out. 

The following is a statement from LCISD:

Lubbock-Cooper administrators were made aware of an accidental discharge of personal defense-grade pepper spray during a YWCA-sponsored after-school care program housed at Lubbock-Cooper South Elementary. The incident was immediately contained and parents of all involved students were notified. The matter was resolved within minutes. This incident did not involve any employee of Lubbock-Cooper ISD. Further questions should be directed toward YWCA of Lubbock.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected