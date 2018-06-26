Father jailed for death of 1-year-old Lubbock boy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joseph Carter Rodriguez, 22. Image: Lubbock Co. Detention Center.

LUBBOCK, Texas - The father of a 1-year-old boy who died under suspicious circumstances in Tarrant County is now charged with capital murder.

Joseph Rodriquez, 22, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Lubbock. Jayden was the son of Rodriquez.

Jayden died February 27 while visiting Rodriquez in Fort Worth, family members told EverythingLubbock.com. They said he died under suspicious circumstances.

Rodriquez will be transferred to Tarrant County where police say the murder took place.

Jayden died of blunt force trauma, according to a Tarrant County autopsy report, two days after he was taken to a hospital.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com in March that Rodriquez was a suspect in Jayden's death.

