Get FREE Pancakes Today for IHOP's National Pancake Day

By: WFLA Staff

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 02:04 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 02:07 PM CST

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Hope you’re hungry because today is IHOP’s National Pancake Day!

If you hop on over to the fan favorite breakfast restaurant you can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

In lieu of your free meal, IHOP is asking customers to consider leaving a donation for charity.

The breakfast place hopes to raise money to help children in need at hospitals.

IHOP started National Pancake Day in 2006 and since then, it has raised nearly $30 million.

This sweet deal lasts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at both Lubbock locations: 3911 S. Loop 289 and 1627 University Ave.

