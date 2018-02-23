Governor Abbott Praises #Lubbock and Other Cities on Twitter
LUBBOCK, TX - Governor Greg Abbott gave a shoutout to Lubbock and a few other Texas cities Friday on Twitter.
“Among the best cities to start a business in the U.S. are #Laredo, #Lubbock, #Amarillo and #Austin,” @GovAbbott said on Twitter.
The tweet included an animated graphic that said, “No better place to start a new business than TEXAS.”
The governor linked to a 2017 article on CNBC.com. In that article, Lubbock was listed as the #13 best city in America to start a business.
The CNBC article said, among other things, “The city consistently ranks high for small-business start-ups, thanks mainly to its low cost of living, affordable housing market and its low unemployment rate.”
“And, of course, Lubbock is a fun place to live as well,” CNBC said.
