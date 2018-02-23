Governor Abbott Praises #Lubbock and Other Cities on Twitter

LUBBOCK, TX - Governor Greg Abbott gave a shoutout to Lubbock and a few other Texas cities Friday on Twitter.

“Among the best cities to start a business in the U.S. are #Laredo, #Lubbock, #Amarillo and #Austin,” @GovAbbott said on Twitter.

The tweet included an animated graphic that said, “No better place to start a new business than TEXAS.”

The governor linked to a 2017 article on CNBC.com. In that article, Lubbock was listed as the #13 best city in America to start a business.

The CNBC article said, among other things, “The city consistently ranks high for small-business start-ups, thanks mainly to its low cost of living, affordable housing market and its low unemployment rate.”

“And, of course, Lubbock is a fun place to live as well,” CNBC said.

Related Link: The top 15 cities in America to start a business in 2017



