Grossology Exhibit to Open This Weekend at the Science Spectrum

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater:

Welcome to the world of Grossology: The Impolite Science of the Human Body. Based on the best-selling 1995 children’s book by author, teacher and microbiologist Sylvia Branzei. This science-in-disguise exhibit is the place where kids can get answers to many of the slimy, oozy, crusty and stinky questions they love to ask about the human body.

The exhibit starts with the slang kids delight in using to describe their bodily functions, then presents the science behind what they all know their bodies do, and tells them what they are eager to learn.

With over 20 wildly animated and animatronic interactive displays and games filling 6000 plus square feet, kids and adults will learn about the different systems and organs of the body that are responsible for things like; runny noses, sneezes, boogers, pimples, warts, scabs, vomit, burps, gas, food digestion, body odors, and more. Biology and science have never been this much fun!



Examples of exhibit components visitors will experience include:

Walk through a giant nose to learn about air filtering, air heating, olfaction and mucus production.

Climb a human skin wall with warts, hairs, wounds and other objects as hand and foot holds.

Visit the vomit center and learn the many reasons humans vomit.

Play Gas Attack pinball

Crawl and slide though a 30 foot plus long 3D model of the human digestive system.

Learn how food is digested as it passes through the G.I. system by watching an X-ray machine.

Play surgery and attempt to remove organ parts from a body without touching the rest of the patient.

Help a larger-than-life cartoon character release a burp by pumping soda pop from a 3 foot can so that he drinks until his stomach pressure increases.

Find out what causes runny noses, sneezes, and allergies with Nigel Nose-It-All. Microscope stations at this exhibit feature things that cause runny noses.

And many, many more!

Grossology will be located in the Science Spectrum Exhibit Hall. School groups and other children’s groups making reservations for the exhibit will be scheduled for a guided tour with a museum educator.

For additional exhibit information visit the exhibit’s website: www.grossologytour.com

Grossology is sponsored locally by: The Helen Jones Foundation and Covenant Children’s Hospital

Grossology General Admission Ticket Prices:

Grossology

w/ Standard Museum Grossology

w/ OMNI Film Grossology

w/ Muesum & OMNI Adult - $11.50 Adult - $11.50 Adult - $17.00 Child (3-12) - $9.50 Child (3-12) - $9.50 Child (3-12) - $13.50 Senior (60+) - $9.50 Senior (60+) - $9.50 Senior (60+) - $13.50



*For Group and School Group rates and reservations please call 806-745-2525 x234.

Additional information may be found at www.sciencespectrum.org.

