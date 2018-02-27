Hub City Street Hoops to Host Tournament for Area Youth and Law Enforcement
LUBBOCK, TX - Local basketball league, Hub City Street Hoops, has coordinated a basketball tournament for area youth and local law enforcement at Mae Simmons Park.
The tournament is scheduled for Friday, March 9 - Sat., March 10. On Friday, teams will face members of the Lubbock Police Department, and on Saturday they will play members of the Lubbock Fire Dept.
Leditt Butler with Hub City Street Hoops encourages all families to attend. To learn more about this event and the organization's mission, you can find information on their website by clicking here or by contacting Butler at 806-300-9340.
