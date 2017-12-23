Last Night to Visit Santa Land at Mackenzie Park is Saturday

Photo by EverythingLubbock.com staff.

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

There's still time to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus before Christmas! Saturday, December 23, 2017, from 6:00-10:00 p.m. is the last night to visit Santa Land. This year marked the 61st anniversary of Santa Land, and updated scenes and lighting have made this the biggest and best season yet. Admission is free.

While you're at Santa Land, don't forget to find Bo, Santa Land's Elf on the Shelf! Message his picture to us on our Lubbock Parks and Recreation Facebook page and you could win a $500 gift card from United Supermarkets.

Thank you to our sponsors Betenbough Homes, David Drum Repair Service, Latino Lubbock Magazine, Raising Cane's, Sonic Drive-in, Tom's Tree Place, Holiday Lite Source, United Supermarkets, Abercrombie Lumber, Adams Paint, The Cakery, Smith LP Gas Company, Lubbock Fire and Rescue, and Lubbock Police Department. For more information, contact Lubbock Parks and Recreation at 775-2673 or 775-2687, visit our website at www.playlubbock.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Santa Land is located in Mackenzie Park and can be reached off of East Broadway just east of Avenue A and the South Plains Fairgrounds.

