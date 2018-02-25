Line Break Forces Water Shut Off in Wilson; Boil Water Notice Forthcoming

By: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 02:11 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 02:11 PM CST

WILSON, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is news release from the City of Wilson:

The City of Wilson has had a main water line break at one of the water treatment sites in town.

The break has required that the water to town be shut off.

Repairs are underway and are expected to take at least  four hours.

Once repairs are complete a boil water notice will be issued by the city's water superintendent.  

(News release from the City of Wilson)

