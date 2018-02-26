Littlefield Police Warning: Replica $100 Bills

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from Littlefield Police

LITTEFIELD, TX - Littlefield Police on Monday issued a warning about “fake and counterfeit $100 bills.”

Police said, “The upper left-hand corner and lower right-hand corner of the face of the bill is marked ‘REPLICA.’ The lower portion of the back of the bill is marked ‘REPLICA’ as well.”

It’s not the first time for such an incident on the South Plains. In March of 2017, Brownfield Police investigated reports of fake money that bore a mark saying, “for motion picture use only.”

Brownfield Police at that time believed the bills might have been made locally in Brownfield.

Lubbock Police also in March of 2017 documented money that was printed with the words, “for motion picture use only”

The images provided by Littlefield police were different, bearing the message “this note is not legal, it is to be used for motion pictures.”

Littlefield Police said, “If you have one of these $100 bills in your possession; report it to the Littlefield Police Department.”

