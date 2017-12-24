Update: 11-Month-Old Taken By Father Sunday Morning Located and Safe

Photo provided by Lubbock Police.

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department reports that 11-month-old Ethan Contreras has been located and is safe. The child was dropped off at a home.

Lubbock Police said he was taken forcefully from his mother's home by his biological father, John Contreras, just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

LPD said John Contreras has not been located.

Authorities sent out a request for the public's assistance to help locate the child early Sunday afternoon:

