LPD Warning About "Authenticity" of Calls Demanding Payment

LUBBOCK, TX - Lubbock Police on Friday warned residents of a phone scam.Police said, “[There are] reports of a person(s) calling residents claiming to be a representative of the court.”

“The caller claims the resident has a warrant from the court, and that payment can be taken over the phone,” police said.

“The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will not notify individuals about a warrant by phone, and the court will not request payment over the phone,” police said.

The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will not notify individuals about a warrant by phone, and the court will not request payment over the phone. If you have questions regarding the authenticity of a call from municipal court, please call the court offices directly at (806) 775-2473.