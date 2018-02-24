LSO Presents Violin Virtuosity With Guest Violinist Simone Porter

(Photo provided by the LSO)

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) will present Violin Virtuosity, featuring works by Gioachino Rossini, Samuel Barber, Georges Bizet and Maurice Ravel on March 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The event, presented by Conductor David Cho, is the fourth Masterworks concert of the Imagine – Our Music, Your Canvas season and features renowned guest violinist Simone Porter.

“This concert is exciting because it specifically showcases the zeal and romance of the violin,” said Galen Wixson, LSO president and CEO. “We are honored to have violinist Simone Porter join us to bring this phenomenal music to life. Simone is a true star and I know patrons will be delighted to experience a program uniquely appropriate to exhibit not only her talent but that of our entire orchestra.”

The concert will include:

Rossini - “Barber of Seville: Overture”

Barber - “Violin Concerto, Op. 14”

Bizet - “Symphony in C”

Ravel - “Tzigane, for Violin & Orchestra”

Ticket prices start at just $25 for the general public. Patrons can also join the LSO for SoundBites, a special dinner with Maestro Cho at 6 p.m. prior to the concert on March 2 and 3 for just $20 per guest. For more information, call (806) 762-1688 or visit LubbockSymphony.org.

About the LSO

The LSO, currently in its 71st season, is the oldest and largest cultural organization in Lubbock. The LSO not only offers exceptional musical performances by professional musicians, but also thrives in its educational services. The LSO provides educational learning experiences for more than 7,000 children annually and maintains a creative home for local artists while cultivating the next generation of artists.

About Simone Porter

Raised in Seattle, Porter is an emerging artist of impassioned energy, interpretive integrity and vibrant communication. She has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Seattle Symphony and the Royal Philharmonic among others and was named the recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2015. Currently, Porter studies with renowned pedagogue Robert Lipsett at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles.

