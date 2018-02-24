Lubbock Interfaith Association to Host Forum for the Community Saturday Evening

The Topic of This Year's Event is "Fear."

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Interfaith Association:

On Saturday, February 24, the Lubbock Interfaith Association will host the annual Interfaith Forum for the community.

The Forum begins at 7 p.m. and features speakers from 9 religions and perspectives, followed by open discussion with the audience.

The event will be held at 2801 42nd Street, in the building of the First Unitarian Universalist Church, and the public is invited to attend.

For more information: LubbockIA@att.net

( News release from the Lubbock Interfaith Association)

