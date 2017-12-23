Lubbock Police Look for Murder Suspect in SW Lubbock Shooting

Images of Casey Owens from Lubbock Police

Images of Casey Owens from Lubbock Police

LUBBOCK, TX (PRESS RELEASE) - UPDATE:

The Lubbock Police Department says Casey Owens, 38, is no longer thought to be in a maroon rental car.

Police do not have another vehicle description at this time.

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are currently searching for 38-year-old Casey Owens who is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in connection to Friday morning’s fatal shooting.

At approximately 8:10 a.m., LPD received a 911 call advising dispatchers that a person had been shot at a home in the 6000 block of 88th Street.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with life threatening injuries. The victim, 38-year-old Landon Terry, was rushed by ambulance to University Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators with the Persons Crimes Unit and officers with the LPD Identification Section responded to the area to process the scene, collect evidence and question possible witnesses.

Detectives were able to quickly identify Owens as the suspect in the fatal shooting and secured an arrest warrant Friday afternoon. The aggravated assault stems from the suspect pointing a gun at another individual during the incident.

At this time, investigators are still working to develop information on what led to the shooting at the home.

Owens is considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach this individual and immediately call 911 if you see him. Anyone with additional information on his possible whereabouts are asked to call 806-763-5336.

(Press release from Lubbock Police)

Related Story: Police Say Shooting in SW Lubbock, Now a Murder Investigation

A police wanted poster described Owens as follows: