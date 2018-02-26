March First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center

Photo provided by the FFAT.

The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail, a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts), on Friday, March 2, 2018. Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. A free trolley service to and from venues will be offered in the downtown area. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

Friday, March 2, 2018

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

1801 Crickets Avenue

FREE admission

Cash bar and refreshments will be available.

Children’s activities in the educational area.

Barbie Nation video playing throughout the evening.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail visit www.ffat.org.

Exhibitions at the Buddy Holly Center: Fine Arts Gallery

Barbie: Examining an Icon. The Buddy Holly Center is pleased to present Barbie: Examining an Icon, on display through March 18, 2018, in the Fine Arts Gallery. This is an open invitational exhibition featuring artworks in various media that explore and respond to themes associated with this iconic doll. *Mature content will be on display.

