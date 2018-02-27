(Photo from MGN Online)

Despite dramatic reductions in overall colorectal cancer incidence and mortality, striking disparities by age, race, and tumor subsite remain. That's according to the latest edition of Colorectal Cancer Statistics, 2017 and its companion publication, Colorectal Cancer Facts & Figures 2017-2019, published every three years by the American Cancer Society.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women. In 2017, there was an estimated 95,520 new cases of colon cancer and 39,910 cases of rectal cancer diagnosed in the U.S.

CRC incidence rates continue to decline in people 50 and older, dropping by 32% just since 2000. This trend is thought to be largely a result of screening, which can prevent CRC by detecting and removing precancerous polyps.

In a stark contrast to the CRC incidence trends in those 50 and older, incidence rates among people younger than 50 continue to rise, increasing by 22% from 2000 to 2013. While the reasons for the increase have yet to be confirmed, factors thought to play a role include increasing rates of excess body weight, as well as changes in lifestyle patterns that precipitated the obesity epidemic, like unhealthy dietary patterns and a sedentary lifestyle.

The authors of the report conclude that reducing inequalities in colorectal cancer and accelerating progress can be achieved by ensuring equitable, high-quality treatment for all patients, effecting pervasive lifestyle modifications, and increasing initiation of screening at age 50 for people at average risk and earlier for those with a family history of CRC or advanced adenomas.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. A task force with members from the American Cancer Society, Covenant Health, UMC, ACCION of Lubbock, TTUHSC, Larry Combest Community Health & Wellness, Lubbock Digestive Disease Associates, Community Health Centers of Lubbock and cancer survivors formed to address the previously stated inequalities and raise awareness in the Lubbock and surrounding community of the importance of early screening, detection, and treatment. A few of March’s activities include free at home FIT screenings and a colonoscopy day (for those that qualify). The task force will also make available clinician and survivor interviews for PSAs. For more information please contact Jennifer Puryear at the American Cancer Society.

