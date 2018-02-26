Metallica Comes to Lubbock in 2019

LUBBOCK, TX - On Monday, the United Supermarkets Arena announced that Metallica will come to Lubbock in March of 2019.  

The show will be March 2, 2019.  Tickets go on sale March 2 of this year at 10:00 a.m., according to an email from USA.  

USA said tickets will be available at www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000 and in person at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets.

METALLICA WORLDWIRED NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES 2018-2019
Sep 2, 2018
Madison, WI
Kohl Center
Sep 4, 2018
Minneapolis, MN
Target Center
Sep 6, 2018
Lincoln, NE
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sep 8, 2018
Grand Forks, ND
Alerus Center
Sep 11, 2018
Sioux Falls, SD
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sep 13, 2018
Winnipeg, MB
Bell MTS Place
Sep 15, 2018
Saskatoon, SK
SaskTel Centre
Oct 16, 2018
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport  Center
Oct 18, 2018
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
Oct 20, 2018
State College, PA
Bryce Jordan Center
Oct 22, 2018
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
Oct 27, 2018
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
Oct 29, 2018
Albany, NY
Times Union Center
Nov 26, 2018
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
Nov 28, 2018
Boise, ID
Taco Bell Arena
Nov 30, 2018
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
Dec 2, 2018
Spokane, WA
Spokane Arena
Dec 5, 2018
Portland, OR
Moda Center
Dec 7, 2018
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Dec 9, 2018
Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center
Jan 18, 2019
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
Jan 20, 2019
Little Rock, AR
Verizon Arena
Jan 22, 2019
Birmingham, AL
Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Jan 24, 2019
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Jan 28, 2019
Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena
Jan 30, 2019
Cincinnati, OH
U.S. Bank Arena
Feb 1, 2019
Cleveland, OH
Quicken Loans Arena
Feb 28, 2019
El Paso, TX
Don Haskins Center
Mar 2, 2019
Lubbock, TX
United Supermarkets Arena
Mar 4, 2019
Wichita, KS
Intrust Bank Arena
Mar 6, 2019*
Kansas City, MO*
Sprint Center*
Mar 9, 2019
Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center
Mar 11, 2019
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Mar 13, 2019
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
 
*On sale date TBA.

 

 

