Metallica Comes to Lubbock in 2019

LUBBOCK, TX - On Monday, the United Supermarkets Arena announced that Metallica will come to Lubbock in March of 2019.

The show will be March 2, 2019. Tickets go on sale March 2 of this year at 10:00 a.m., according to an email from USA.

USA said tickets will be available at www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000 and in person at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets.

METALLICA WORLDWIRED NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES 2018-2019

Sep 2, 2018 Madison, WI Kohl Center Sep 4, 2018 Minneapolis, MN Target Center Sep 6, 2018 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Sep 8, 2018 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center Sep 11, 2018 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center Sep 13, 2018 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place Sep 15, 2018 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre Oct 16, 2018 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center Oct 18, 2018 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Oct 20, 2018 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center Oct 22, 2018 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Oct 27, 2018 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Oct 29, 2018 Albany, NY Times Union Center Nov 26, 2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Nov 28, 2018 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena Nov 30, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Dec 2, 2018 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena Dec 5, 2018 Portland, OR Moda Center Dec 7, 2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Dec 9, 2018 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center Jan 18, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Jan 20, 2019 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena Jan 22, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC Jan 24, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Jan 28, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Jan 30, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena Feb 1, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Feb 28, 2019 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center Mar 2, 2019 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena Mar 4, 2019 Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena Mar 6, 2019* Kansas City, MO* Sprint Center* Mar 9, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Mar 11, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse Mar 13, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena