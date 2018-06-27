New Mexico State Police asking for public's help to locate missing Hobbs man

(Photos provided by New Mexico State Police)

(Photos provided by New Mexico State Police)

HOBBS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the New Mexico State Police:

The New Mexico State Police asks the public's help in locating Jorge Alberto Sanchez of Hobbs.

Sanchez is a 27 year-old Hispanic male, 5'11" tall with brown eyes and brown hair. Sanchez was last seen leaving the Hobbs area at 04:00 a.m. on June 20, 2018. Unknown clothing description. He was driving a dark gray Ford Fiesta with a Texas license plate of KNH9303.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Sanchez please contact New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500.

(News release from New Mexico State Police)