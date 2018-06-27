Local News

New Mexico State Police asking for public's help to locate missing Hobbs man

Jorge Alberto Sanchez

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 03:46 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 03:49 PM CDT

HOBBS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the New Mexico State Police:

The New Mexico State Police asks the public's help in locating Jorge Alberto Sanchez of Hobbs.

Sanchez is a 27 year-old Hispanic male, 5'11" tall with brown eyes and brown hair. Sanchez was last seen leaving the Hobbs area at 04:00 a.m. on June 20, 2018. Unknown clothing description. He was driving a dark gray Ford Fiesta with a Texas license plate of KNH9303.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Sanchez please contact New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500.

(News release from New Mexico State Police)

