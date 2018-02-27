New Traffic Signal at University Avenue and Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock has completed the installation of the new traffic signal at University Avenue and Mac Davis Lane.

Wednesday morning, February 28th , the traffic signal will begin operating in the following yellow-red flash mode:

Flashing Yellow for north/south traffic on University Avenue

Flashing Red for east/west traffic on Mac Davis Lane

Thursday morning, March 1st, the traffic signal will be altered to operate in a typical Green-Yellow-Red mode.

The City urges drivers to be aware of the change and use caution while driving through the intersection.

