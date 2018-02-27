New Traffic Signal at University Avenue and Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock

The City of Lubbock has completed the installation of the new traffic signal at University Avenue and Mac Davis Lane.

Wednesday morning, February 28th, the traffic signal will begin operating in the following yellow-red flash mode:

  • Flashing Yellow for north/south traffic on University Avenue
  • Flashing Red for east/west traffic on Mac Davis Lane
  • Thursday morning, March 1st, the traffic signal will be altered to operate in a typical Green-Yellow-Red mode.

The City urges drivers to be aware of the change and use caution while driving through the intersection.

