Nominations Sought for the 4th Annual Adelante Awards

Los Hermanos Familia of Lubbock proudly announces the 4th Annual "Adelante Awards," a recognition program that showcases and honors Hispanic men in the Lubbock community, who excel in their careers and volunteer efforts.

Adelante, a Spanish word that means onward, describes Hispanic men who work tenaciously for the greater good of their community that have made, or are making an impact on past, current, and future generations.

Thirteen individuals will be selected by a blind committee in the following categories: Business Owner, Medical, Professional, First Responder, Education, Military/Veteran, Church, Media, Civic/Volunteer, Athlete/Athletics Supporter, Art & Entertainment, College Young Adult, and Youth.

In addition, a Lifetime Achievement Award (LAA) will honor an individual who has continuously paved the trail for others. The 2018 LAA is the only award selected by the Los Hermanos Familia Planning Committee.

Members of the community can submit a nomination for an individual in the respective category, and an independent, anonymous panel of judges will determine the recipients.

The Adelante Award program is an initiative of Los Hermanos Familia who became a nonprofit organization in June 2014 and was established in 2008. The organization began with the annual, "Vamos a Pescar, Let's Go Fishing" event, which uses fishing as a hook to bring families together. The event was inspired when a last request to go fishing with the entire family was filled by Frank Garcia, whose father, the late Gonzalo Garcia Sr., made a day before his death. In 2015, it drew almost 5,000 participants and is free to the public.

The event is co-chaired by Christy Martinez-Garcia & Frank Garcia, who implemented a scholarship program in 2015 that benefit students of all backgrounds.

Los Hermanos Familia invites the public to consider nominating individuals from their organization, business, workplace, or church communities whom they believe deserve such recognition. Please complete the online application at www.loshermanosfamilia.org

Awards will be presented at the Adelante Awards Banquet and reception to be held Friday, May 4, 2018. To be a premier sponsor, or sponsor a table, or for limited ticket information, please contact us at (806) 792-1212. To learn more about Los Hermanos Familia, visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org

